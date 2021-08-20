High school football: Case edged in season opener

It was hardly football weather Friday night, with temperatures, and the relative humidity, in the 70s.
But like all other teams playing Friday, the Case High School football team battled the elements and showed flashes of brilliance.
After the Eagles led 13-7 at halftime, Beloit Memorial scored late in the fourth quarter and the extra point was the difference in Case's 14-13 season-opening nonconference loss at Jacobsen Field in Beloit.
The Purple Knights found the end zone first in the game, but Case responded with a 15-yard touchdown run by junior Javion Trice to even the score at 7-7 in the first quarter. Trice finished the night with seven carries for 41 yards and atouchdown.
The Eagles showed their big-play capability in the second quarter when junior quarterback Gavin Gutman connected with sophomore Termarion Brumby on a 75-yard touchdown pass. However, the extra point was no good and Case led 13-7.
“No matter what, Gavin is going to make good decisions,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said of his quarterback, who went 22 of 34 for 197 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. “Our offensive line just needs to continue to protect him this season.”
After neither team scored during the third quarter, Memorial scored on a 1-yard run by Griffen Oberneder and Baylor Denu’s extra points made it 14-13.
Despite the humidity, the Eagles found success in the air with 202 yards. Brumby led all players with six catches for 94 yards, followed by junior Amarion Bridges with four catches for 51 yards.
The Purple Knights had the advantage on the ground, totaling 188 yards on 39 carries. Cavari Kramer had 127 yards on 12 carries. Case had 91 yards rushing.
Shredl said he was happy with the way his team played offensively.
“I thought we were well-conditioned,” he said. “Tonight was one of those things we have to do, just getting that first game under our belt.
“Some of the younger guys also saw the field and played under the lights for the first time, which was an eye-opening experience for them.”