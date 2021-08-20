High school football: Case edged in season opener

It was hardly football weather Friday night, with temperatures, and the relative humidity, in the 70s.

But like all other teams playing Friday, the Case High School football team battled the elements and showed flashes of brilliance.

After the Eagles led 13-7 at halftime, Beloit Memorial scored late in the fourth quarter and the extra point was the difference in Case's 14-13 season-opening nonconference loss at Jacobsen Field in Beloit.

The Purple Knights found the end zone first in the game, but Case responded with a 15-yard touchdown run by junior Javion Trice to even the score at 7-7 in the first quarter. Trice finished the night with seven carries for 41 yards and atouchdown.

The Eagles showed their big-play capability in the second quarter when junior quarterback Gavin Gutman connected with sophomore Termarion Brumby on a 75-yard touchdown pass. However, the extra point was no good and Case led 13-7.

“No matter what, Gavin is going to make good decisions,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said of his quarterback, who went 22 of 34 for 197 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. “Our offensive line just needs to continue to protect him this season.”