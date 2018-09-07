MOUNT PLEASANT — After receiving the opening kickoff Friday night, the first four plays for the Case High School football team went like this: Two runs for no gain, a sack and then a blocked punt into the end zone for a safety.
But after Case lost 29-6 to Franklin in this Southeast Conference game at Hammes Field, Franklin coach Louis Brown was congratulating Case players and saying repeatedly, “Make the playoffs! Make the playoffs!”
The Eagles had slipped to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC, but Brown meant what he said. Because while Case’s offense sputtered, its defense was exceptional for much of the night.
Just ask Brown, who took Franklin to the WIAA Division 1 championship game in 2016.
“They pinned their ears back and came after us and put some pressure on us,” Brown said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a few times with the fumbles, but I’m going to credit them (Case) on that. I think turnovers are created by good defenses, so give them credit. Our kids put it on the carpet because they were probably worried about where they were getting hit.”
What about Brown’s comment about Case making the playoffs for the first time since 1997? Considering the Eagles have two of their strongest opponents — Oak Creek and Franklin — behind them, that’s not as far-fetched as one might think.
“I don’t think our whole conference, top to bottom, is unbelievably strong this year,” Brown said. “Their coach is doing a great job with them and they’re definitely headed in the right direction.
“They’ve just got to believe it. They went toe to toe with us and we’ve been a pretty good team for quite awhile. They’re going to play a lot of teams that don’t have the experience we do coming up.”
The Eagles will certainly have to get the spread offense they implemented this season up to speed. With the exception of a 26-yard touchdown pass from Ben Brawner to DeShaun Davis early in the second quarter that pulled the Eagles to within 9-6, there was little to show for this offense.
At times, players appeared confused and coach Bryan Shredl used one timeout to get things straightened out at one point. The Eagles finished with minus-14 rushing yards in 15 attempts and had 121 passing yards.
“We just need to go back, look at the playbook and get these guys to understand simple execution,” Shredl said. “Simple lining up on offense right now is even a problem for us right now. We’re going to clean that up.”
The defense was a different story. Led by a number of inspired performances, which included middle linebacker Tay Willis and outside linebacker Jezreel Greys, Case gave Franklin all it could handle.
Here were a few of the highlights:
- On third-and-four on Case’s 18-yard line on Franklin’s first possession, Greys sacked quarterback Matt Devinger. But the Sabres got new life after a facemask penalty and Devinger threw the first of his three touchdown passes.
- On fourth-and-one at Franklin’s 46, Willis sacked Devinger with 7:54 left in the first quarter.
- With 3:02 left in the second quarter, Franklin drove to Case’s 19. But Devinger’s pass was intercepted by JayVian Farr just outside the end zone.
- Early in the third quarter, Franklin drove to Case’s 3. But then Case linebacker Gordon Briwick snuffed out another threat by recovering a fumble.
Franklin (4-0, 2-0 SEC) pulled away with touchdowns in the third and four quarters, but Case’s defense made a statement. After successive losses of 41-0 to Lincoln-Way West in Illinois and 40-7 to Oak Creek, the Eagles proved they can play with anybody.
“Everybody played well, actually,” Greys said. “Our whole defense did good.”
Added Willis, “Everybody got to the ball and everybody gave it their all. If we give it our all every game, we can play with tough teams.”
Willis then started pounded his chest and said, “We’ve just got to play with heart.”
How does Shredl feel about the Eagles potentially ending a 21-year playoff drought?
“It’s definitely a realistic goal,” he said. “We knew this was going to be the tough stretch of our schedule at the beginning. We’ve gotten through it, we’re healthy coming out of it and, really for us, it’s going to come down to taking it game by game.”
