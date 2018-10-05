MOUNT PLEASANT — The Case and Park high school football teams were both searching for their first Southeast Conference victory of the season at Hammes Field on Friday night.
Sprinkle in some rain on to an intense city rivalry game and nothing came easy for either team.
The back-and-forth affair saw several turnovers and plenty of penalties, but Case ultimately eked out a 14-13 victory.
“We’re young and we’re getting a lot of experience,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said. “We just want to keep moving forward and making strides as a team.”
With the score tied 7-7 in the fourth quarter, rain started falling heavily.
A botched shotgun snap recovered by Case’s Tim Rothen in Park’s end zone gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead with 10 minutes to play.
Park battled back with a long drive that ended with quarterback Ricky Canady running six yards for a touchdown.
The Panthers had a chance to tie the game, but elected to go for two.
“We wanted to win this game,” Park coach Danny Hernandez said. “I felt like it was the perfect opportunity to go for two in that situation.”
Case was caught off guard on the attempt and Raishein Thomas was wide open in the back of the end zone. Canady threw the ball to Thomas, but it slipped through his hands on the wet night, leaving the Panthers down one with three minutes remaining.
“Even though we didn’t convert, I had enough confidence in our defense to come out and make a stop for us,” Hernandez said. “They played very well all night long.”
Park forced a fumble with under 30 seconds remaining, but Case recovered and narrowly hung on to win.
“I think the thing we talked about the most is that there is no such thing as a moral victory anymore,” Hernandez said. “That’s a game that we should have won, and the next step doesn’t come until we learn how to win close games.”
Park (1-7, 0-6 SEC) scored in the first quarter when Canady found receiver Trey Kelley for a 3-yard touchdown.
The Eagles (2-6, 1-5 SEC) recaptured momentum when they blocked a Panthers punt at the end of the first quarter. That led to a rushing touchdown for Eagles’ running back Myles Guyton, which tied the game at 7-7.
From there, things got ugly for both teams. The Panthers and Eagles combined for three interceptions, three fumbles and 22 penalties, including a skirmish that led to several players being ejected.
“This has been the season for us,” Shredl said. “We keep making simple mistakes and shooting ourselves in the foot; until we can stop doing that, we’re going to be where we’re at.”
Both teams were fairly even in terms of yardage gained and first downs. Park had 11 first downs and 229 total yards, while Case had 10 first downs and 121 total yards.
Guyton led the Eagles with 78 yards rushing on 28 carries. Case quarterback Ben Brawner, who entered Friday’s game as the second leading passer in Racine County, had an uncharacteristically off night. He threw for 31 yards on 6 of 22 passing.
Canady led the Panthers with 54 yards rushing and 180 yards passing.
Canady’s connection with his brother Larry was prevalent all game, despite the heavy rain. Larry Canady had nine receptions for 165 yards receiving.
“I’m proud of our guys, and I’m putting this one on myself and the coaching staff,” Hernandez said. “Good coaches don’t lose close games.”
