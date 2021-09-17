High school football: Case can't shake off the rust in loss

In its first game since August 20, the Case High School football team showed plenty of rust.

Kenosha Bradford/Reuther jumped out to a 39-0 lead and defeated Case 53-6 Friday night in a Southeast Conference game at Bradford High School.

Amarion Bridges scored Case’s lone touchdown in the game on a 40-yard pass from Gavin Gutman.

“We were rusty coming out, but Bradford’s a good team,” Eagles coach Bryan Shredl said.

The Eagles had to postpone their previous three games, and did not return to practicing until Sept. 9.

The Red Devils scored 17 points in the first quarter, then had three passing touchdowns in the second. After the half, they took a 46-0 lead on a 6-yard rushing touchdown. Following Gutman’s touchdown pass, Bradford returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.

Gutman finished the game with 115 passing yards on 11 completions. Termarion Brumby was Case’s leading receiver with 50 yards on five receptions. Jordan Sorenson led the Eagles with 28 rushing yards on three carries.

