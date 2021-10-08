High school football: Carothers' strong game for Park goes for naught

The Park High School football team Friday was unable to build off of its first victory of the season last week.

The Panthers got a strong passing game from quarterback Trevion Carothers, but a special-teams blunder late in the first half derailed a potential rally and they lost to Kenosha Bradford 52-18 in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.

After running for 231 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Tremper last week, Carothers finished 15 of 18 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns for Park (1-5, 1-4 SEC).

The Panthers scored with about three minutes left in the second quarter on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Carothers to Anthony Silvani.

But on the ensuing onside kick attempt, Quinton Henry grabbed the ball for the Red Devils (4-4, 4-2) and ran it 50 yards for a touchdown to effectively turn the Panthers away for the rest of the game.

"Special teams really let us down this week," Park coach Morris Matsen said. "Just a lack of aggression. Football IQ came into play. … That one really hurt right there."

Bradford clinched a WIAA playoff berth for the sixth straight year with the victory.

