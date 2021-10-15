High school football: Carothers, Park beat Indian Trail for second win

For the Park High School football team, it was better late than never.
With the Panthers sitting winless with three games left in their season, coach Morris Matsen decided the time was right to move Trey Carothers from running back to quarterback.
Three weeks later, the junior rewarded his coach’s faith in him by delivering Park its second victory of the season, 42-34 over Kenosha Indian Trail Friday night in a Southeast Conference game at Pritchard Park.
Carothers finished the game with 189 rushing yards, 61 passing yards and three touchdowns.
“I’m super proud of our kids and our school,” Matsen said. “I’m just happy to be a part of a great tradition at Park that hopefully is starting to make some moves in the right direction for years to come.”
Since moving to quarterback, Carothers has ran for 488 yards, thrown for 400 yards and scored 10 touchdowns with just one interception in three games. Matsen credited his offensive line for blocking well for him in the game, estimating that the group had over 20 pancake blocks in the effort.
“Our offensive line played their tails off,” Matsen said.
The Panthers (2-5, 2-4) held a 22-12 lead at the half, but the game was tied heading into the fourth quarter. Park scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2:16 left, but the Hawks (2-7, 2-5) drove down to the Panthers 15-yard line as time expired.
Anthony Silvani had 42 receiving yards for the Panthers and caught Carothers’ only touchdown pass. Dreyshaun WIlliams and Sean White also scored for Park.
The Panthers are hoping to play at least one more game this season but none have been scheduled as of Friday night (a scheduled game between Park and Case was postponed on Sept. 3).
Matsen, nearing the completion of his second season as Park’s coach, is proud of how his team handled adversity throughout the year.
Park had to shut down its program and not practice for two weeks in September, then resumed play against SEC heavyweights Franklin and Oak Creek. After another loss the following week, Matsen and his staff decided to make the quarterback switch. Since the change, the Panthers are 2-1.
“He’s just a tremendous athlete and he does it in school, at home and he did it for us today on the football field,” Matsen said. “He’s a football player with a high football IQ and every play matters to him.”