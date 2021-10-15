High school football: Carothers, Park beat Indian Trail for second win

For the Park High School football team, it was better late than never.

With the Panthers sitting winless with three games left in their season, coach Morris Matsen decided the time was right to move Trey Carothers from running back to quarterback.

Three weeks later, the junior rewarded his coach’s faith in him by delivering Park its second victory of the season, 42-34 over Kenosha Indian Trail Friday night in a Southeast Conference game at Pritchard Park.

Carothers finished the game with 189 rushing yards, 61 passing yards and three touchdowns.

“I’m super proud of our kids and our school,” Matsen said. “I’m just happy to be a part of a great tradition at Park that hopefully is starting to make some moves in the right direction for years to come.”

Since moving to quarterback, Carothers has ran for 488 yards, thrown for 400 yards and scored 10 touchdowns with just one interception in three games. Matsen credited his offensive line for blocking well for him in the game, estimating that the group had over 20 pancake blocks in the effort.

“Our offensive line played their tails off,” Matsen said.