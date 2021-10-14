High school football: Burlington, Waterford look to salvage their seasons

A couple of high school football teams that made shoe-string catches on their seasons will be playing for even more satisfaction in their annual showdown on Friday night.
Few could have expected this earlier this season, but Burlington and Waterford have already clinched playoff berths going into today’s 7 p.m. Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington’s Don Dalton Stadium.
And now they’re each looking for icing on their respective cakes.
If Waterford wins, it will take a five-game winning streak into the playoffs after starting the season 1-3. Not bad for a program with 12 fewer varsity players than last year and 20 sophomores listed among its 49 players.
Burlington will be trying to extend its winning streak to three games after losing four of its first six games. Not too shabby for a team that has been forced to play five quarterbacks because of injuries.
In Burlington’s case, there was a huge transition before the Demons played their first snap.
Coach Steve Tenhagen resigned in June after seven seasons and successor Eric Sulik had to replace several key players, including quarterback Peyton O’Laughlin and running back Zach Wallace. Both were first-team All-Racine County players last season.
Also, starting hose guard Reese Schuls suffered a knee injury just before Burlington’s opening game and was lost for the season.
That was just the start.
Starting quarterback Jack Sulik, Eric’s son, suffered a separated shoulder against Union Grove on Sept. 17 and was lost for the season. Since then, Tommy Teberg (who started the opener when Jack Sulik was injured), Drew Weis, Brett Kasper and AJ Dow have each taken turns at quarterbacks because of injuries.
“I think it speaks for our kids, first and foremost,” Eric Sulik said of the Demons’ recovery. “I think they’ve been a pretty resilient group, considering everything. You can even dial it all the way back to transitioning to a new head coach. I think it also speaks to the culture that we’re trying to re-establish of sticking together and having that mentality of, if adversity happens, it’s the next person up.
“It also speaks to the depth of our team. We don’t have a Zach Wallace on our team this year, but I think we have a lot of good football players who have a belief in a lot of things.”
Maybe there aren’t any superstars on this year’s Burlington team, but there sure are a lot of good players who are contributing. Start with Teberg and Dow, who are Burlington’s two leading receivers in addition to playing quarterback.
Eric Sulik also has been pleased with cornerbacks Gage Taylor, a senior, and Kaleb Zabielski, a junior.
“I thought he was a pretty good player as a sophomore, but Kaleb Zabielski had four interceptions on the year and he is about as good of a corner as I’ve seen or coached,” Sulik said. “On the other side, Gage Taylor has had a number of pass breakups. He’s a very, very good baseball player and he decided to come back out for football this year and that was not something I was expecting.”
Not many were expecting a 1-3 start from Waterford, which had gone 81-25 since Adam Bakken took over the program in 2011.
The Wolverines endured their first three-game losing streak under Bakken — it was during a brutal road stretch against Oak Creek, Lake Geneva Badger and Union Grove — but have recovered to have another successful season,
“That three-game stretch was a tough one to start the year with (Waterford opened its season with a 42-12 victory over Milwaukee King),” Bakken said. “They’re all fantastic teams.
“It’s taken us a little awhile to kind of find our rhythm. I told the kids how much we improved, especially after some of the changes we’ve made.”
The Wolverines’ defense has especially stepped up. In a 27-7 victory over Elkhorn Oct. 1, they limited the Elks to an average of 2.4 yards per rushing attempt and a total of 138 yards of offense.
“Our defense has really stepped up,” Bakken said. “Elkhorn runs a unique offense that we don’t see too often and I was really pleased with how we handled what they try to do.
“And on offense, we’ve got four running backs that we spread the ball around to. Everybody’s getting carries and it makes it hard for defenses to key on one guy.”
That balanced running attack features Parker Peterson (595 yards, 4 touchdowns), Casey North (567 yards, 9 TDs), Carson Bilitz (367 yards, 5 TDs) and Aiden Webb (321 yards, 3 TDs).
“They’re going to by physical, they’re going to be tough and they’re going to line it up and try to push you around like they always do,” Sulik said of Waterford. “They’ve steadily improved since their start and you know they’re going to be very well coached and play to the whistle.
“Do they have the (Tanner) Keller and (Dominic) Miller type players on their team? Probably not. But they’ve still got very good players.”
Waterford has had the upper hand against Burlington during most of Bakken’s time as coach. But Burlington has won the two most recent meetings, including a 24-18 victory in a second-round WIAA Division 2 playoff game in 2019.
Also still in the picture
One other Racine County team has a chance to turn adversity into a playoff season.
Horlick, which lost quarterback-linebacker Blake Fletcher for the season after he suffered a fractured left ankle against Oak Creek Sept. 3, can clinch a playoff berth Friday night at Kenosha Bradford.
The Rebels (5-3, 3-3 SEC), who have won three straight games, must defeat Bradford to advance. Bradford (4-4, 4-2 SEC) has been no slouch under first-year coach Gaz Osmani, winning three of its last four games.
Quarterback Nate Olson has led the way, passing for 1,339 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Among those leading Horlick is DeShon Griffin. who has rushed for 863 yards and nine touchdowns.