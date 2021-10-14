High school football: Burlington, Waterford look to salvage their seasons

That was just the start.

Starting quarterback Jack Sulik, Eric’s son, suffered a separated shoulder against Union Grove on Sept. 17 and was lost for the season. Since then, Tommy Teberg (who started the opener when Jack Sulik was injured), Drew Weis, Brett Kasper and AJ Dow have each taken turns at quarterbacks because of injuries.

“I think it speaks for our kids, first and foremost,” Eric Sulik said of the Demons’ recovery. “I think they’ve been a pretty resilient group, considering everything. You can even dial it all the way back to transitioning to a new head coach. I think it also speaks to the culture that we’re trying to re-establish of sticking together and having that mentality of, if adversity happens, it’s the next person up.

“It also speaks to the depth of our team. We don’t have a Zach Wallace on our team this year, but I think we have a lot of good football players who have a belief in a lot of things.”

Maybe there aren’t any superstars on this year’s Burlington team, but there sure are a lot of good players who are contributing. Start with Teberg and Dow, who are Burlington’s two leading receivers in addition to playing quarterback.

Eric Sulik also has been pleased with cornerbacks Gage Taylor, a senior, and Kaleb Zabielski, a junior.