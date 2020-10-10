High school football: Burlington steps up against Waterford

"I thought the D-line and linebackers did a good job holding Wallace in check as best as we could. We'll make changes offensively. Because if we play offense like that, it will be difficult to win another game.

"Obviously, I can be better with some of the plays that I called. But our effort and execution at times were just non-existent. And we're typically not like that."

Meanwhile, things are looking promising for Burlington. The Demons have put up 78 points in its first two games — they didn't play their scheduled game against Wilmot last week because of coronavirus concerns — and a rebuilt offense is starting to come together.

Tenhagen used play-action for the first time this season with O'Laughlin's touchdown strike to Kasper. He also came up with a passing play for Wallace, which led to that crucial pass to Hackbarth.

But Tenhagen was even more pleased with his defense, which started with the line of Reece Schuls, Cody Benzow, Connor O'Reilly and Kniep.

"We couldn't be more proud of the way our defense played," Tenhagen said. "There's some things we can talk about on the offensive side of the ball, but I think we have to start with our defense.