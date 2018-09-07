To head coach Steve Tenhagen, quenching the Burlington High School program’s 22-year thirst Friday night wasn’t nearly as satisfying as preserving the 2018 team’s month-long run.
Behind a widely distributed series of clutch plays, the Demons rallied to beat Badger 27-20 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington. Not only did the result give the Demons their first win over an on-again, off-again rival for the first time since Tenhagen caught passes from a fresh-faced Tony Romo in 1996, it allowed them to stay unbeaten through four games this fall.
“I don’t get caught up in streaks like that,” Tenhagen said of Burlington’s victory drought against the Badgers, which amounted to 10 games because the teams competed in different conferences for several of the ensuing years. “But it got us to 4-0.”
That seemed unlikely midway through the fourth quarter, as the visitors held a first-and-goal opportunity to extend their four-point lead. By holding the Badgers to a field goal, the Demons (4-0, 2-0 SLC) stayed within 20-13 with 6:39 left.
Burlington tied the score on its next offensive play, as Nick Webley took a short pass from Dalton Damon and shed a couple of tacklers for a 64-yard touchdown. Shortly after that, Dylan Runkel scooped up the Badgers’ botched punt snap, setting the stage for a go-ahead, 9-yard TD strike from Damon to Webley.
Tenhagen said Badger (0-4, 0-2 SLC) consistently double-teamed Webley, forcing the Demons to turn to other offensive weapons for much of the night. Nevertheless, the senior boosted his season totals to 514 receiving yards and 11 scores.
Defensive back Jack Hartzell undercut a Badger receiver’s fourth-down slant route, securing an interception that cemented the comeback win.
Although they were out-rushed 267 to 139, the Demons got useful mileage on the ground from Damon (10 carries for 73 yards) and Zach Wallace (11 carries for 57 yards). Wallace also contributed a team-high 13 tackles.
WATERFORD 24, WILMOT 14: After a 24-0 loss to Franklin in the season opener, Waterford won its third straight game, even if it was in less-than-impressive fashion.
Despite giving up 281 yards – 239 through the air – the Wolverines won this Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.
Waterford (3-1, 2-0 SLC) was held to a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Tanner Keller in the first half. The Wolverines increased their lead to 14-0 in the third quarter on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Joe Schauer to Keller.
Two more scores came in the fourth quarter—on a 22-yard field goal by Michael Durand and a 35-yard interception return by Jacob Kempken.
Keller, the leading rusher in Racine County going into the game with 478 yards, finished with 119 on 21 carries Friday night. Schauer completed eight of 14 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.
UNION GROVE 38, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: After a scoreless first quarter, the Broncos scored 38 points in the next three en route to a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Paddock Lake.
“It was nice to put together a complete game,” said Broncos coach Craig McClelland. “We have had a tough time moving the ball on the ground before, but the offensive line did a great job opening lanes for the running game and extending drives today.”
Quarterback Nash Wolf completed 17 of 25 passes for 149 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. Wide receiver Luke Nelson had nine catches for 158 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos (2-2, 1-1 SLC).
Luke Hansel, Konnor Geotch and Keith Storm-Voltz all scored touchdowns on the ground. Hansel gained 45 yards on nine carries, Goetsch 44 yards on seven carries and Storm-Voltz 36 yards on nine carries.
MARTIN LUTHER 40, RACINE LUTHERAN 8: What could go wrong for the Crusaders did go wrong against the undefeated Metro Classic Conference rival Spartans at Greendale, according to coach Scott Smith.
Lutheran running back Tyler Tenner pulled his hamstring on the first possession of the game and things took a turn for the worse from there.
“Tyler getting hurt was definitely a blow to us right away,” Smith said. “Not only did we lose him at running back, but we lost him at linebacker.”
Despite Tenner’s injury, the Crusaders (3-1, 1-1 MCC) trailed only 7-0 with three minutes left in the second quarter. Then, Martin Luther (4-0, 2-0 MCC) running back Darios Crawley-Reid showed why he is one of the best running backs in the conference.
He scored on a 48-yard run to give the Spartans a 14-0 lead, and with just three seconds remaining in the half, scored a 3-yard touchdown. The ensuing kickoff ricocheted off a Crusaders’ player and that gave Martin Luther one last play before the first half concluded.
Nik Mueller hit Crawley-Reid on a screen pass that went 54 yards for another touchdown. The 7-0 deficit went to 28-0 in less than three minutes.
“It was a bad way to end the half,” Smith said. “(Crawley-Reid) is a great player, but I thought we did a decent job of containing him tonight.” Crawley-Reid finished the game with 101 yards on 24 carries and caught two passes for 73 yards.
Crusaders running back Jaylen Houston scored his team’s lone touchdown of the night on an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter. Houston finished with 108 yards on 18 carries.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 29, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 25: Brandon Pum batted away a fourth-down pass to the end zone, halting the Pacers’ late surge as the Hilltoppers earned a hard-fought Metro Classic Conference victory at Somers.
Catholic Central (2-2, 1-1 MCC) compiled all but 28 of its 293 total yards on the ground, with one rushing touchdown apiece from Cade Dirksmeyer, Payton Meinholz and Todd Suchomel. Dirksmeyer gained a team-best 114 yards on 27 carries, while Meinholz rushed 27 times for 95 yards.
A sturdy 29-13 lead the Hilltoppers began to look more precarious when Shoreland returned a fumble 44 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown to trim the margin to four. After a drive of about 60 yards brought the Pacers deep into Catholic Central territory, Pum – who followed his first-quarter touchdown catch from Todd Suchomel with a pass to David Doerflinger for the two-point conversion – made the clinching play in man-to-man coverage.
“They’re getting better and better each week,” coach Tom Aldrich said. “The kids don’t always believe it when you get beat up on the scoreboard.”
HORLICK 57, TREMPER 7: Jaydin McNeal continued his recent success and the Rebels’ defense dominated in this Southeast Conference game at Anderson Field in Kenosha.
McNeal, an All-SEC linebacker as junior last season, rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries. That increases his season total to 552 yards and eight touchdowns on just 32 carries.
“He’s a force to be reckoned with,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “He’s a big kid, he’s got size, he’s got speed, he’s got power and he’s a product of putting in hard work in the offseason.”
Also leading the Rebels (3-1, 2-0 SEC) was Stephon Chapman, another fulltime linebacker last season, who rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. And Jager Clark, a third starting linebacker, had 86 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
For the night, Horlick rushed for 452 yards on 40 carries and finished with 32 more through the air. Horlick limited Tremper (2-2, 0-2 SEC) to just 56 yards.
INDIAN TRAIL 41, PARK 0: A 24-point second quarter doomed the Panthers in a Southeast Conference loss at Horlick Field.
“They did a good job of executing tonight on both ends,” Park coach Danny Hernandez said of the Hawks. “We were able to move the ball well, but couldn’t find the end zone tonight.”
Park quarterback Trey Kelley was removed from the game after injuring his hand in the first quarter. His backup Logan Valukas threw for 68 yards on 7-of-21 passing, but had three interceptions. Running back Ricky Canady gained 101 yards on 18 carries for Park (1-3, 0-2 SEC).
