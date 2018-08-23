BURLINGTON — Take it from Steve Tenhagen, Tony Romo’s favorite receiver at Burlington High School more than 20 years ago: Nick Webley is one heck of a talent.
Webley, a senior receiver, caught seven passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns for the Demons, who defeated Horlick 35-21 Thursday night in a nonconference game at Dan Dalton Stadium.
In Burlington’s first two games, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Webley has seven receptions for 201 yards and five touchdowns.
“He’s a special player,” said Tenhagen, who led the Demons to their sixth straight regular-season victory dating to last season. “We knew it coming into the season and our goal was to get him the football as much as we could.
“He played great tonight. He saw double coverage basically after those first couple of drives and still came with big catches for us. We’re going to expect to see coverages like that on him the rest of the way, but it also opened up some things for us on other spots on the field with them having to take that extra player out of the box.”
It was another classic showdown in what has become one of the best county rivalries in football. Since these former Southeast Conference opponents started a nonconference rivalry in 2011, Burlington has gone 6-2 against Horlick.
Webley was the difference in another close game because Horlick, which went undefeated during the regular season last year, came at Burlington with another potent running attack.
The Rebels gained 275 yards — all via the running game — and averaged 6.3 yards per rush. Stephon Chapman rushed for 98 yards on 10 carries and had a couple of big runs nullified by penalty. Jager Clark added 73 yards and a touchdown and Jaydin McNeal had 68 yards and two scores.
But Horlick had no answer for Webley, who caught four touchdown passes in a game as a junior last season.
After McNeal gave Horlick an early lead with a 28-yard touchdown run, Webley struck for the first time with a 21-yard scoring reception from quarterback Dalton Damon. Webley went to catch touchdown passes of 11 yards in the third quarter and 4 yards in the fourth quarter.
Each of the latter two touchdown receptions broke a tie for Burlington.
“He was Superman tonight,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “We just didn’t have an answer for him. We tried double covering him, but the kid’s a hell of a player and just made some great plays.”
Webley certainly meant a lot to Damon, a junior who was starting his second game at quarterback. In what was a real statement performance, Damon completed 18 of 24 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries.
His other scoring pass covered 14 yards to Lucas Zasada in the fourth quarter for the final points of the game.
“He threw some great balls,” Tenhagen said. “We saw he was a lot more comfortable than he was last week and that’s pretty typical when you have a first-year starter.”
How much did having a target the caliber of Webley help Damon?
“If you just put him in a position to make a play, he pretty much does it every time,’ Damon said. “He’s tall, he can jump, he can run after the catch and make people miss.”
For Webley, who said he is receiving some Division II recruiting attention, this could be the start of a season to remember.
“I just did what I do in practice,” he said. “I ran my routes, did everything sharp and crisp and it paid paid off. There were great passes by Dalton and the line had great protection up front, so it was really a great team effort.”
For Horlick, it was hurt by two crucial fumbles that tipped the outcome in Burlington’s favor.
With the score tied 14-14 with 6:31 to play in the second quarter, Horlick had driven to Burlington’s 9-yard line. But Burlington defensive back Jack Shenkenberg recovered a fumble and the score remained tied at halftime.
Then, on Horlick’s opening drive of the second half, Burlington lineman Brian Konz recovered a fumble at the Demons’ 47. Burlington capitalized on its ensuing drive with Damon’s 12-yard scoring pass to Webley.
Horlick tied it on its next possession with a 2-yard TD plunge by Clark, but then Burlington pulled away.
Afterward, Fletcher loudly made some points to his players as they gathered for his postgame talk.
“Part of football is learning how to be held accountable and how to learn to deal with defeat,” Fletcher said. “There’s going to be some losses in life that you’re going to have to learn to accept and, when things don’t go well, we’re not going to look for excuses or point fingers.”
