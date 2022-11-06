High school football: Burlington's season ends on windy night

BROOKFIELD — Pitting its pass-heavy spread offense against Brookfield Central’s triple-option attack, the Burlington High School football team was at a significant disadvantage before players stepped off their bus.

Making the trip for the second time in as many nights after heavy rain forced a postponement of Friday night’s WIAA Division 2 Level 3 playoff game, the Demons returned to Brookfield Central on Saturday night instead into a cold, multi-directional 25 mph wind that never let up.

By the time junior quarterback Jack Sulik and the Burlington offense were able to adjust the offense for the conditions, the damage was far too much to overcome. Brookfield Central (10-2) opened the game with 30 unanswered points and rolled to a 37-12 victory to end Burlington’s season.

“I was really proud of the effort,” Burlington coach Eric Sulik said after the loss. “They made plays and we just didn’t.”

Jack Sulik, Eric's son, completed 14 of 40 passes for 192 yards. Junior wide receiver Tommy Teberg had four catches for 105 yards.

Meanwhile, the Lancers did not attempt a pass until there were nine seconds left in the first half. They attempted five total passes in the game and ran the ball 62 times for 321 yards. Brookfield Central quarterback Drew Edmond had 55 passing yards and 127 rushing yards.

“I don’t use injuries or weather as a crutch for not having success, but obviously this is tough to throw in,” Eric Sulik said. “And if we can’t throw in our offense, it makes it tough. Jack did what he could.”

While the weather was clearer than one night earlier, Saturday’s game still kicked off into frigid conditions with winds that reached as high as 45 miles per hour early on. Brookfield Central received the ball first and proceeded to run the first seven minutes of the game off the clock with a 78-yard touchdown drive to take a 6-0 lead.

The Demons (6-6) proceeded to immediately go three and out and give the ball back, but Burlington forced a stop on fourth down thanks to a strong tackle from Isaac Dow. The Demons momentarily had momentum, but Sulik was unable to get into a rhythm with his receivers as the wind continued to push his passes wide or high.

On third down on his next possession, Sulik’s pass attempt was intercepted and returned to the Burlington 19-yard line. Just over a minute later, the Lancers took a 14-0 lead on a three-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter.

The Demons were able to pick up their first first down of the game on the next possession, but their drive stalled at their own 38 as they were stuffed on a fourth-down attempt. After getting the ball back, Sulik found Teberg on the far sideline for a 37-yard completion, but a false start two plays later derailed the drive and Burlington turned the ball over on downs again.

This time, the Lancers were able to take advantage of the turnover. Five minutes later, they found the end zone again for a 22-0 lead. A fumbled snap on a Burlington punt shortly after gave Brookfield Central one last scoring opportunity before halftime, but the Demons broke up two passes in the final seconds of the half to stop the threat.

At the half, Burlington had just 45 yards of offense.

“We knew we weren’t going to be able to get first downs running the football,” Eric Sulik said. “Getting first downs in this was going to be an absolute challenge and that’s why we stuck to the pass. They have a pretty good defense and a pretty good front.”

If the Demons had any hopes of a comeback in the second half, they were dashed almost immediately. Three straight passes fell incomplete, then Danny Kniep’s punt was blocked and recovered by the Lancers in the end zone for a touchdown 28 seconds into the half.

Burlington’s offense began to show signs of life on the next possession. Drew Weis converted a fourth and one, then Sulik hit Teberg on a slant route for a 49-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 24. The Demon defense then made its first tackle for loss of the game on the next drive, but Brookfield Central kept its drive alive thanks to a second effort on a run on fourth and five.

The drive eventually ended in a two-yard touchdown run that gave the Lancers a 37-6 lead with 6:14 left in the third quarter.

After that Brookfield Central drive, the Demons were able to hold the Lancers out of the end zone for the rest of the game. Sulik had another touchdown pass to Weis from five yards out on fourth and goal in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late. The sixth-seeded Demons had ran out of magic after a thrilling 44-42 victory at Westosha Central eight days earlier.

“I thought we did some really good things tonight,” Eric Sulik said. "There were just a couple of plays we needed to make and we just didn’t.”

Despite the sour ending, it was a season to be proud of for a Burlington team that ended up being the last team standing from Racine County. With their field under construction, the Demons played their first five games away from home and started the season 2-3. After losing to Waterford 28-17 in the regular-season finale, Burlington got revenge one week later with a 27-14 win over the Wolverines in Level 1 of the playoffs.

With the win the following week over Westosha Central, the Demons reached the quarterfinals of the Division 2 playoffs for the first time since 2019.

“It was great having an extra three weeks together with these guys,” Eric Sulik said. “We just faced a storied program and I hope playing into November is not just a blip on the radar. We hope we can just kind of make this something that we do.”

Burlington will lose 22 seniors, but will return Sulik, Teberg, Drew Lang (628 receiving yards) and Evan Deans (301 receiving yards). They, along with the rest of their junior class, will have to take a step up in leadership.

Them, as well as 11 sophomores that were on the varsity roster this postseason, have the chance to turn a surprise postseason run this fall into a special season in 2023.