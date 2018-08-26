There’s a few things one should understand about Cora Anderson.
First, there is nothing cutting edge in her decision to be a female kicking specialist for the Burlington High School football team. As an honor student and a standout goalkeeper in soccer for the Demons, the junior already has achieved a great deal in her young life. She kicks for no other reason than she’s darn good at it.
And then there’s this about her: Anderson is not the least bit afraid to be out there in a physical sport designed for males. Her toughness is already established.
It was June 10, 2017, when Anderson was a freshman goalkeeper for a Burlington girls soccer team that was playing Oregon for the WIAA Division 1 sectional championship.
Four hours before game time, she was in an emergency room being administered fluids intravenously because of a severe case of the flu.
Then she was sprawled in the back seat of her parents’ car for the two-hour drive to Oregon.
And then she reached back mentally for the game of her life, making 13 saves — some of which were spectacular — in a game Burlington lost 1-0 in overtime.
“The doctor told me I shouldn’t play, but I went anyway,” Anderson said. “When I started to warm up, I couldn’t even stand for more than 10 minutes without having to sit down because I was so weak.
“Right before kickoff, I just thought to myself that we as a team have made it too far into the playoffs for me not to try my hardest. I tried to focus on what was happening in the game and what I needed to do rather than how I felt. I kind of blocked the flu out of my mind and focused on the team.”
Does anyone out there want to suggest that this young lady doesn’t belong on a football field?
“She’s incredibly tough,” Burlington soccer coach Joel Molitor said.
What is the basis for such toughness?
It’s her older sister, Hannah, who plays soccer for UW-La Crosse. Hannah overcame cancer at the age of 9, but this wasn’t just any form of cancer. This involved having a 20-pound tumor the size of a basketball surgically removed from her adrenal gland while she was in the third grade.
“I was one of four kids ever to have it and I think I’m the only female survivor,” Hannah said. “They said they had never seen it before when I went to the hospital and they thought it was leukemia. So, now I have to do genetic testing every year and go back for the rest of my life because they’re not really sure if it’s going to come back or not.”
Through it all, her 6-year-old sister was watching and learning what courage is truly all about.
“It was tough for Cora and I to go through this,” Hannah said. “I was lying in a hospital and she was watching me struggle to recover. It was something maybe she got some strength from.”
Cora most certainly did.
“People don’t know that I get my drive and mental toughness from my older sister, Hannah,” Cora said. “My sister beat cancer when she was 9 and I always wanted to be as tough as her.
“She is one of my role models and I always give 100 percent in everything I do to make her proud.”
And that means the day will never come when Anderson is quivering at the thought of Burlington football coach Steve Tenhagen calling on her with a game on the line. On the contrary, her mentality would be the same as the terribly sick freshman who gutted out 90 minutes as the Demons’ goalkeeper with a season on the line.
“I would love to make a field goal in the last minute of a game to make my team win,” Anderson said. “ “I think it would be such a cool experience. I would also like to remain perfect in PATs for the rest of my junior and senior years.”
So far, Anderson has only missed one extra-point attempt since becoming the Demons’ kicker in 2017 and she was 1 for 4 in field-goal attempts as a sophomore. Her one successful field goal was from 30 yards in a 17-6 victory over Wilmot last season.
“The failed attempts were from 30 yards or more,” she said. “My range in a game is probably a max of 40 yards, but my longest field goal in practice is 45 yards and I’ve hit it a couple of times.”
Bank on this: Tenhagen will not hesitate to send in Anderson with a game on the line.
“There is no doubt we would put her in a situation where she could hit a game-winning kick,” Tenhagen said. “You hate to say it, but we kind of count on her to make every kick right now and it’s not like that every year (with other kickers).
“We could see where people were coming after her pretty hard last week against Horlick and she made all five (extra-point kicks). They came off the edges pretty hard and (Stephon) Chapman was in her face every kick. She’s not phased by that type of pressure.”
Is there any downside to her role as a kicker? Not all all. She said her teammates make her feel welcome, although Anderson does confess to experiencing occasional uncomfortable moments.
“Being in a separate locker room is always awkward as well as the bus rides, “ she said. “But the coaches and some close friends always try to make me feel like I fit in.”
There’s also that moment that brings a smile to Cora’s face every game. That’s when she removes her helmet for the playing of the national anthem and her long flowing hair is revealed.
“Opposing players are always caught off guard when they see me take my helmet off,” she said. “They don’t expect a girl to be out there with the guys. It’s always fun to see people’s reactions.
“For example, last year when I took my helmet off, one of the opposing players yelled, ‘That’s a girl! That’s a girl!’ He then told me to get a pair of football cleats instead of soccer cleats. I responded with, ‘I can’t kick in football cleats.’ He laughed and told me to at least get a pair of black cleats.
“I made sure I bought black cleats this year.”
She has been wearing those cleats so well this season for the Demons. And for her sister.
