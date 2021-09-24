High school football: Burlington runs into buzzsaw against Badger

For the second straight week, the Burlington High School football team faced an opponent unbeaten in Southern Lakes Conference play.

The outcome Friday was eerily similar to last week’s game.

The Demons, who lost to Union Grove 41-6 last week, allowed 399 yards on the ground and lost to Badger 42-6 in an SLC game at Lake Geneva.

The Badgers (5-1, 4-0 SLC) scored all but six of their points in the first half to lead 36-0 at halftime, aided by a couple of Burlington turnovers and just being outmuscled up front.

“We ran into a buzzsaw with Union Grove and Badger, and we weren’t physically ready to battle with those teams,” Burlington coach Eric Sulik said.

To be fair, the Demons (2-4, 2-2 SLC) were playing without starting quarterback Jack Sulik, who is out for the season with an injury. They had trouble moving the ball — they had 57 yards rushing and 57 passing — especially in the first half.

Coach Sulik brought some players up from the freshman and junior varsity teams to fill in some spots and some of those players got in the game in the second half Friday and showed some promise.