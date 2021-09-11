High school football: Burlington rallies for second straight week

On the first attempt, Teberg was on the throwing end of the play, completing the pass to Owen Munson for a 34-yard gain down to the 1-yard line before Teberg ran it in himself on the next play.

The Falcons responded with a touchdown pass on fourth-and-28. Westosha had a chance to take a lead into halftime with a field goal, but it was blocked.

Burlington opened the third quarter with a dominant 60-yard touchdown drive, capped off by Teberg catching an 11-yard pass from Jack Sulik. The Falcons responded with a field goal to make it 14-10 going into the fourth quarter.

The Demons were able to hold their lead for the first half of the fourth quarter, but a 79-yard touchdown run from Jakob Simmons put Westosha in front with 6:37 left. More adversity followed as Burlington fumbled on its next drive.

The Falcons were able to run the clock down to under two minutes, but they were unable to corral a bad snap and the Demons landed on it with 1:26 left. It was Westosha’s only turnover of the game.

“We knew it would be a battle,” Sulik said. “We were our own worst enemy at times tonight.”

Teberg’s final line for the night was 34 passing yards, 33 rushing yards and 118 receiving yards. Connor McNamara led the Demons with 73 rushing yards and Jack Sulik was 11 of 24 for 100 yards.

