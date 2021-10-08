High school football: Burlington perseveres for playoff-clinching victory

As adversity continues to wreak havoc on the Burlington High School football team, the Demons continue to fight back.

First-year head coach Eric Sulik had to use his fifth different quarterback of the season Friday, but that didn’t stop Burlington from clinching a spot in the WIAA playoffs for the fifth straight year with a 13-6 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Wilmot at Burlington.

“For this group of kids, playoff qualification was a big deal and I’m proud of them,” Sulik said. “We really had to grit it out.”

Sulik’s team has won two of its four games on touchdowns in the final minute of regulation or overtime, and had he not been concerned for what he thought was an injured player, Burlington might have had to play an extra period on Friday.

After the Demons (4-4, 4-2 SLC) went three-and-out late in the fourth quarter, the clock stopped with eight seconds left. On the ensuing punt, the Panthers sent back two returners, but one of them was laying on his stomach across the field from the other.

Sulik noticed the player laying down and thought he was injured, and started yelling to see if he was alright. The commotion unintentionally brought attention to the hiding return man and Wilmot fumbled the return as the clock expired.