High school football: Burlington perseveres for playoff-clinching victory

As adversity continues to wreak havoc on the Burlington High School football team, the Demons continue to fight back.
First-year head coach Eric Sulik had to use his fifth different quarterback of the season Friday, but that didn’t stop Burlington from clinching a spot in the WIAA playoffs for the fifth straight year with a 13-6 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Wilmot at Burlington.
“For this group of kids, playoff qualification was a big deal and I’m proud of them,” Sulik said. “We really had to grit it out.”
Sulik’s team has won two of its four games on touchdowns in the final minute of regulation or overtime, and had he not been concerned for what he thought was an injured player, Burlington might have had to play an extra period on Friday.
After the Demons (4-4, 4-2 SLC) went three-and-out late in the fourth quarter, the clock stopped with eight seconds left. On the ensuing punt, the Panthers sent back two returners, but one of them was laying on his stomach across the field from the other.
Sulik noticed the player laying down and thought he was injured, and started yelling to see if he was alright. The commotion unintentionally brought attention to the hiding return man and Wilmot fumbled the return as the clock expired.
“We perked up on it right away,” Sulik said. “It was really unique.”
Burlington started the game with third-string quarterback Drew Weis making his third start of the season. Weis later left the game with a shoulder injury, leaving wide receiver AJ Dow to handle quarterback duties.
Playing in damp conditions, the Demons opted to run the ball for most of the game. They took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter on a 33-yard field goal by Benjamin Graham, then Connor McNamara put them up 10-0 on a 52-yard touchdown run at the end of the quarter.
The Panthers scored midway through the second quarter on a 9-yard touchdown pass, but the extra-point attempt was blocked. The drive would be the only time Wilmot crossed the Burlington 20-yard line.
The second half remained scoreless until the fourth quarter, when Graham converted a 22-yard field goal. Senior linebacker Colin Szymankiewicz intercepted a pass on the ensuing drive, setting up the final sequence.
Sulik credited punter Danny Kniep for having a good punt on the final play. Kniep had two punts for a total of 70 yards.
Sulik was also impressed with center Grant Otter, who he said helped neutralize Wilmot’s defensive line. The Demons rushed for 173 yards, with McNamara leading all players with 110 yards and Weis with 61 before exiting.