High school football: Burlington loses mojo in second half: WITH VIDEOS

"And what did we have? Like four or five turnovers? And they were in a row. That was on our offense. We didn't play as well as we're capable of playing."

At first, it appeared that Demons rekindled the fire they had when they rolled to a 35-9 victory over Waterford Oct. 9.

Zach Wallace started things out with a 1-yard touchdown with 8:12 left in the first quarter. Then Peyton O'Laughlin connected with Cody Benzow for a 14-yard touchdown pass later in the quarter.

When Wallace scored on a 5-yard run with 10:17 left in the second quarter, one couldn't help but wonder whether there would be continuously running clock in the second half because of the 35-point rule.

Instead, Badger came charging back. And it wasn't pretty for Burlington.

The Demons' first fumble set up an 8-yard touchdown run by Badger quarterback Tannor Garrels just before halftime.

With 2:07 left in the third quarter and his team trailing 20-7, Badger coach Matt Hansler decided to roll the dice. On fourth-and-3 at the Badgers' 19, Garrels broke loose for an 81-yard touchdown run. Suddenly, this was a one-score game.