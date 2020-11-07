High school football: Burlington loses mojo in second half: WITH VIDEOS

BURLINGTON — To be clear, this was no run-of-the-mill 2-3 football team that was at Don Dalton Stadium Friday night.
Lake Geneva Badger's three losses this season were by a total of nine points. The Badgers still had that potent triple-option offense that is so challenging to defend. What's more, this is a team that has been a traditional Southern Lakes Conference power and which advanced to the WIAA Division 1 semifinals in 2016.
And they put it together to give Burlington one of its most crushing losses in recent memory, recovering from a 20-0 deficit early in the second quarter to defeat the Demons 27-20 in this Southern Lakes Conference matchup.
Burlington (4-2), which was ranked among the top 10 in the Associated Press State poll just two weeks ago, was anxious to wash away the bad taste of last Friday's 28-14 loss to Union Grove. At least, the Demons played as if that was what they had in mind in the first quarter.
But things started going terribly wrong for a team that lost two fumbles, was intercepted twice and was penalized six times for 64 yards. And now Burlington has to figure out things in a hurry going into next Friday's playoff game against a team to be determined.
"It's something we continue to preach and talk about," Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said. "We're killing ourselves offensively. We preach and preach and preach and then just continue to put ourselves behind the chains with penalties. We put ourselves in second and third and long.
"And what did we have? Like four or five turnovers? And they were in a row. That was on our offense. We didn't play as well as we're capable of playing."
At first, it appeared that Demons rekindled the fire they had when they rolled to a 35-9 victory over Waterford Oct. 9.
Zach Wallace started things out with a 1-yard touchdown with 8:12 left in the first quarter. Then Peyton O'Laughlin connected with Cody Benzow for a 14-yard touchdown pass later in the quarter.
When Wallace scored on a 5-yard run with 10:17 left in the second quarter, one couldn't help but wonder whether there would be continuously running clock in the second half because of the 35-point rule.
Instead, Badger came charging back. And it wasn't pretty for Burlington.
The Demons' first fumble set up an 8-yard touchdown run by Badger quarterback Tannor Garrels just before halftime.
With 2:07 left in the third quarter and his team trailing 20-7, Badger coach Matt Hansler decided to roll the dice. On fourth-and-3 at the Badgers' 19, Garrels broke loose for an 81-yard touchdown run. Suddenly, this was a one-score game.
"It had been a play they had run several times throughout the night," Tenhagen said. "It was a well-designed play by them because we had been playing our inside linebackers to their fullback and they run-faked to their fullback opposite. And then (Garrels) turns around and goes back. It was almost like a quarterback-counter type of play and our inside linebackers were both going toward the fullback.
"That's a gutsy call on fourth and three deep in your own territory."
With 8:56 to play, Tenhagen tried a option pass for Wallace, but he was intercepted. Badger responded with a long drive that ended with Garrels' 37-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Deleskiewicz. But the score remained 20-20 when Connor O'Reilly blocked the extra-point kick.
Wallace fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Badger recovered. The Badgers then pulled ahead for the first time when Cole Berghorn scored on a 16-yard run.
Burlington had one more chance. But with 2:05 to play, O'Laughlin was intercepted and Badger was able to run out the clock.
"We thought we had it wrapped up in the first half, but then our energy dropped and that's what cost us," Burlington defensive back Kyle Hackbarth said. "They executed better than us, honestly. They run it up the middle and we couldn't stop it."
For Badger coach Matt Hensler, it was comforting to see the law of averages work in favor of his team.
"We lost by 20 yards and 18 inches and three inches," he said. "So it was nice to get this. I thought our defense was awesome. Credit our defensive staff. They had a great game plan and once we got it under control, I think our defense played really great."
Wallace finished with 94 yards on 19 carries. O'Laughlin completed nine of 19 passes for 169 yards.
