BURLINGTON — On the evening of last Sept. 15, the Burlington High School football team lost to Waterford 31-14 at Don Dalton Stadium, dropping its record to 2-3.
And then something happened.
The Demons ran the table, outscoring their last four regular-season opponents 122-27 to qualify for the WIAA Division 2 playoffs. Then, in a stirring rematch against Waterford, Burlington lost 28-27 in overtime after a two-point conversion attempt failed. Afterward, Waterford coach Adam Bakken said that was about the best he saw a Burlington team play.
Nearly 10 months later, the Demons have every intention of continuing that momentum.
“We just didn’t like the ending of that game, we put in the work in the offseason and, right now, I think we’re on a high note,” senior defensive end and offensive tackle Brian Konz said. “We’re going to come out and a lot of good things are going to happen, I feel like.”
There will be some holes to fill, notably two-year starting quarterback Nick Klug, safeties Grant Tully and Harrison George and defensive lineman Ben Golon. But coach Steve Tenhagen has a roster of 46 players, with seven returning starters on offense and eight on defense.
Left guard Nathan Bousman, a first-team All-Racine County player last season, leads an offensive line that features three other returning starters. Also back are Konz at left tackle, Taylon Hensley at right guard and Dylan Runkel at right tackle.
Calling the signals behind that line will be one of two quarterback prospects — junior Dalton Damon and sophomore Peyton O’Laughlin. Neither has attempted a pass at the varsity level.
“Within our offense, our quarterback is asked to do a lot and we often times need more than one player throughout the season,” Tenhagen said. “We’ll do everything we can to make sure they’re both ready to go.”
Whoever wins the job will have the benefit of not only that experienced offensive line, but the big-play abilities of wide receivers Nick Webley and Julian Luciano.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Webley was especially an impact player last season, catching 19 passes for 447 yards and nine touchdowns. In a 47-29 victory over Union Grove last Sept. 1, Webley caught four passes for 145 yards and four touchdowns.
“We definitely expect him to be a big part of our offense this year,” Tenhagen said. “He’s a big, strong kid, runs real well and we’ve got to find a way to get the ball in his hands as much as we can. He’s got that big-play potential that we look for in this offense.”
Tully, who rushed for 1,044 yards last season, will leave a big hole in the rushing offense. Among the leading returnees to replace him is Zach Anderson, who rushed for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Other prospects include Zach Wallace and Jack Shenkenberg.
A Burlington defense which allowed respectable averages of 278.2 yards and 22 points per game returns largely intact. Back are Konz, Bousman, Hensley and Josh Letkewicz in the defensive line, Luciano and Zach Anderson at linebacker and Jeff Hartzell and Webley in the secondary.
“With a number of starters coming back, we expect big things from that group,” Tenhagen said. “We had a number of kids who weren’t starters who played a lot of football, as well.”
A crucial area to replace is safety, where Grant Tully and George played well last season. Among the candidates to step in are Steven Tully and Wallace.
As a whole, there doesn’t appear to be a lot missing here. What could push the Demons over the top is a winning attitude that was cultivated midway through last season.
“We were rolling at the end of the season last year and that last game left us with a bad taste in our mouth,” Webley said. “We obviously want to build on that this year with the focus we had at the end of last year.
“We want to have the same mindset.”
