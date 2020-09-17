High school football: Burlington has a rush of adrenaline with Wallace

BURLINGTON — Trivia question: Who is the leading returning rusher in Wisconsin this season among high school football teams?
Answer: Zach Wallace, who rushed for 1,776 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior for Burlington in 2019.
Surprised? Don't feel bad. After all, Wallace fell short of even earning first-team All-Racine County honors last season because of some unique circumstances.
Twenty-eight miles east of Burlington, Racine Lutheran running back Tyler Tenner was on his way to becoming the state's all-time leading rusher last fall. And seven miles to the northeast of Burlington, Tanner Keller was on his way to becoming Waterford's all-time leading rusher.
But Wallace, who ranked 14th in the state among rushers as a junior, now has the stage to himself. Tenner graduated, along with the other 12 running backs who ranked ahead of Wallace last season. So did Keller.
"He's going to be get the football a few times every Friday night," Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said with a smile.
And if Wallace approaches what he accomplished in 2019 — that's no given considering he'll be running behind an inexperienced offensive line — Burlington could have a second straight exceptional season.
Wallace, who placed second at 195 pounds in the WIAA Division 1 wrestling tournament last February, has added some muscle in the offseason. He had the ideal training partner with his sister, Megan, an NCAA Division III All-American for UW-Eau Claire in the heptathlon.
That has helped put him in a position to lead an offense that suffered a big loss with the graduation of quarterback Dalton Damon. He earned first-team All-County honors after passing for 1,357 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushing for 940 yards and 16 TDs.
"Last year, I was probably running the ball at about 182 pounds, but now I'm at 195 and I'm feeling pretty good," Wallace said. "I kept my speed, so I should be better than last year."
The bottom line is this: While Tenhagen has a reputation for developing productive quarterbacks — his project this year is senior Peyton O'Laughlin — the Demons' offense is going to be start with Wallace.
"We're expecting Zach to have a great senior year," Tenhagen said. "He had a tremendous junior year. He's the leading rusher in the state coming back from last year, so he's going to get the football quite a bit.
"He had a great wrestling season — he finished second in the state at 195, so he's had a great last 12 months."
Added wide receiver Ethan Safar: "He makes the whole team better because he spreads the whole field out and makes linebackers come into the middle of the box. He really helps everyone around him — on offense and defense."
Wallace doubled at safety last season, but only in select situations against elite competition. This year, Tenhagen will be playing him full-time at both positions.
There are questions, though. O'Laughlin, who completed five of 16 passes for 67 yards in relief of Damon, will need to develop and he will only have seven games behind center.
"Peyton's definitely waited his time," Ternhagen said. "He's been our backup the last couple of years he's had opportunities to get in and play. This is his time to shine now. He's a die-hard football guy and he's spent a lot of time throwing the football this summer.
"He's really strong throwing the football, so we'll throw out of the pocket with him quite a bit."
Two of his targets are returning starters in Safar and Kyle Hackbarth. Safar, who missed the basketball season last year after tearing the ACL in his left knee, is back to full health. He caught 21 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.
Safar expects a minimal transition from Damon to O'Laughlin.
"Peyton has a great arm, too," he said. "I played with Peyton a lot, so I know what he's about and I'm pretty much used to him at quarterback."
Perhaps the biggest concern for Tenhagen is experience. He lost everyone on the offensive line except guard Connor O'Reilly. And on defense, lineman Cody Benzow and Reese Schuls are the only returning starters. Schuls was impressive, Tenhagen said, as a freshman.
Another challenge is replacing kicker Cora Anderson, who made 103 of 112 extra-point attempts in three years as Burlington's kicker. She ranks in the top 40 in state history in extra points converted.
But Tenhagen has been through this kind of rebuilding — with last season being an example. And it worked out so well then that Burlington improved to 9-3 after finishing 7-3 in 2018.
"It's a way of life in high school football — we don't get 'em for extended periods of time," Tenhagen said when discussing the turnover on his offensive line. "Last year, we were in the same situation at this time. We ended up playing two sophomores on offense and we had another newcomer who was a senior last year.
"We haven't had that class where there's six or seven linemen who start since their sophomore year and we get them back for two years in a row. We just haven't had that. But we'll get 'em ready. We'll be all right."
