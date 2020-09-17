High school football: Burlington has a rush of adrenaline with Wallace

That has helped put him in a position to lead an offense that suffered a big loss with the graduation of quarterback Dalton Damon. He earned first-team All-County honors after passing for 1,357 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushing for 940 yards and 16 TDs.

"Last year, I was probably running the ball at about 182 pounds, but now I'm at 195 and I'm feeling pretty good," Wallace said. "I kept my speed, so I should be better than last year."

The bottom line is this: While Tenhagen has a reputation for developing productive quarterbacks — his project this year is senior Peyton O'Laughlin — the Demons' offense is going to be start with Wallace.

"We're expecting Zach to have a great senior year," Tenhagen said. "He had a tremendous junior year. He's the leading rusher in the state coming back from last year, so he's going to get the football quite a bit.

"He had a great wrestling season — he finished second in the state at 195, so he's had a great last 12 months."

Added wide receiver Ethan Safar: "He makes the whole team better because he spreads the whole field out and makes linebackers come into the middle of the box. He really helps everyone around him — on offense and defense."