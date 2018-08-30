BURLINGTON — In their own respective ways, two high school football teams made a statement Thursday night at the Topper Bowl.
State-ranked St. Catherine’s wanted to start strong after a lackluster first half against Union Grove last week. And Catholic Central wanted to take another step after forfeiting its last three games last season because of low numbers.
It’s safe to say both teams did just that despite a lopsided score.
Da’Shaun Brown ran and passed for 368 yards and six touchdowns, leading St. Catherine’s to a 61-7 Metro Classic Conference victory over Catholic Central.
It was the 16th straight regular-season victory for the Angels, who are rankled seventh among medium-enrollment schools in this week’s Associated Press state poll.
The Angels (3-0, 1-0 MCC) wanted to make a statement after trailing 7-0 at halftime against Union Grove before going on to a 39-7 victory.
“This is how we’ve got to come out,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “We’ve got to come out from the first quarter on and we’ve got to take every opponent seriously.
“After last week, when we came out flat, we have to get ourselves going and make sure they understand it’s a physical game and every team is going to play us hard. And Catholic Central played us hard the whole game. Our boys can feel it now. Although the score is what it is, it was a great football game.”
The Angels, clearly bigger, faster and stronger than Catholic Central, did not punt in the game and pretty much did what they wanted. They finished with 484 yards and held Catholic Central (1-2, 0-1 MCC) to 130 total yards.
On the Angels’ first series, Isaiah Dodd ran 36 yards for a touchdown. Touchdowns after that in the first half were on a 20-yard fumble recovery return by Anthony Cable, a 48-yard run by Brown, a 7-yard run by Demasrion Cobb, a 71-yard run by Brown, a 29-yard reception from Brown to Aleks Haeuser, and a 7-yard run by Brown.
That made the score 49-0 at halftime. In the second half, Brown threw a 50-yard scoring strike to Azarien Stephens and ran 96 yards for a final score.
But here’s the deal with Catholic Central. On the 10th anniversary season of their undefeated WIAA Division 7 state championship team, the Hilltoppers kept fighting. That was underscored in the final minutes, when quarterback Todd Suchomel scored on a 3-yard run.
And that’s what mattered to Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich, who has been the Hilltoppers’ coach since 1992.
“What I take away from tonight is they did keep fighting,” Aldrich said. “We played a real good team tonight and, obviously, the score shows they were the better team. But there’s all kinds of battles and victories that go on in a game and our kids battled hard and I think they got better as the game went on.”
St. Catherine’s certainly had respect for Catholic Central after the game. There’s no way the Hilltoppers could handle the speed of Brown, the brute strength of 6-foot-2, 290-pound Tim Carthron, or the strength of 5-foot-11, 250-pound D.J. Carter, among several others, but they hung in there.
“Props to Catholic Central,” Haeuser said. “You could tell they’re kind of down right now, but they still played hard. They played with a lot of heart and they were physical. You could tell they were giving it there all.”
Added Miller, “Tom Aldrich has always been a class act and he’s a great coach. He’s done it before. They got boys who fought hard the whole time and they fought the right way.”
Catholic Central will try again next Friday against Shoreland Lutheran at Somers. Will the Hilltoppers be emotionally ready?
“This doesn’t change our minds at all for next week,” Suchomel said. “Tomorrow, we’re just going to get after it at practice and we’ll be 100 percent ready for next week. We don’t like to lose games like this, but we’ve just got to move on.”
