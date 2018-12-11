One of the most memorable high school football seasons in Racine County history officially concluded Monday night with the All-Racine County banquet at Roma Lodge, sponsored by the Racine Raiders.
Da'Shaun Brown, voted The Journal Times' All-Racine County Player of the Year by the county's coaches, announced during his speech to the crowd of about 250 that he has accepted a scholarship to Indiana University.
Brown, who earned first-team Associated Press All-State honors after leading St. Catherine's to the WIAA Division 4 championship Nov. 15, has been recruited by Indiana to be a wide receiver.
The three-year starter follows several other former Racine County players who went on to play football in the Big Ten Conference during the last 25 years, including Brent Moss, J.C. Dawkins, Sam Veit, Johnny Clay and Chris Maragos.
Brown becomes the first St. Catherine's player to sign with a Big Ten football program since running back Wagner Lester. Lester, who was named the All-County Player of the Year as a junior in 1988, signed with Illinois in 1990.
During his three years as a starter, Brown passed for 4,489 yards and 64 touchdowns and rushed for 3,749 yards and 55 TDs.
For the first time in county history, two county teams advanced to the state football championships at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. St. Catherine's defeated St. Croix Central 8-7 in Division 4 and Racine Lutheran lost to Iola-Scandinavia 43-14 in Division 6.
