BURLINGTON — Based on what he achieved last season, Carson Bilitz is one of the most accomplished returning players in Racine County.

It's just that through two games, he had contributed only 107 yards to the Waterford High School football team. And the Wolverines had been outscored 63-7 in those two games.

And then came Thursday night.

Bilitz broke out of his doldrums by pounding for 208 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in the Wolverines' 31-15 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Burlington on a cool late summer night at Don Dalton Stadium. And as usual, he doubled on defense as a linebacker.

Not only did Bilitz help give first-year Waterford coach Tony Shiffman his first victory as the program's coach, he was instrumental in the Wolverines gaining some momentum going into their showdown against defending SLC champion Badger in Lake Geneva on Sept. 8.

"People had high expectations for me and I just wasn't doing the job," said Bilitz, a first-team All-Racine County and All-SLC running back last season after rushing for 1,104 yards and 14 touchdowns. "Tonight, I really showed what I could do and the fans saw what they wanted to see."

That was especially the case with 3:38 left in the third quarter, when he broke loose on a 64-yard touchdown run to give Waterford a 24-15 lead. From there, the Wolverines controlled the ball.

"We just feed off of him," junior right guard Robby Kedrowicz said of Bilitz. "We'll make big plays for him and then he'll make big plays for us. We just try to get him the ball as much as possible."

Waterford scored again with 11:11 to play when junior quarterback Weston Hotopp lofted a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Brennan Kortendick.

Making matters worse for Burlington (0-3, 0-1 SLC) is that the Demons played the entire second half without Ian Henning, a standout junior middle linebacker, who suffered an apparent knee injury shortly before halftime. Without Henning's range, Bilitz saw larger running lanes.

"We have a sophomore, Jake Dummer, who came in and did what he could, but he's still a sophomore," said Burlington coach Eric Sulik, who led his team to the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs last season. "And we have a kid, Quinn Solofra, who now has to all of a sudden play both ways at two very physically demanding positions (Solofra is also an offensive lineman).

"It's just where our depth's at right now. We're doing the best we can, but this is, unfortunately, the byproduct of things."

The game started on a more promising note for the Demons, with Jack Sulik, Eric's son, throwing two touchdown passes and Burlington also scoring two points on a safety.

Burlington led 15-10 until just before halftime, when Hotopp scored on a 2-yard run. Beau Veit, son of Racine native and former Wisconsin punter Sam Veit, added the extra point and Waterford took the lead for good.

Jack Sulik had a rough night with three interceptions. Briar Sowinski had two of the interceptions and Kaden Hegemann one.

"We just didn't make enough plays in critical situations to be successful against, I think, a pretty good team," Eric Sulik said. "We needed to get one in the end zone right after halftime and we didn't. And the defense needed to make some stops and we didn't consistently enough.

"It's frustrating. All the kids are frustrated. I'm frustrated. But there's plenty of the year left. We've still got six conference games and if you win four of those six, you get an opportunity to get a 10th game."

Meanwhile, Shiffman, who went winless last season as an assistant coach at Elmhurst University, was just glad to taste victory again for the first time since November 2021, when he was on the Lake Forest staff.

"It was a total team effort," he said. "We challenged these kids. We knew we were going to have to play offense, defense and special teams and it was a true team effort."

Make that a team effort that was inspired by Bilitz.

"He's a workhorse," Shiffman said. "It was tough the first two weeks not getting him going and I know he was frustrated. But going into this week, I told myself, I told him and I told the coaches that I needed to get him the ball 20 times.

"That's what happens when you get him the ball 20 times — he plays like Carson Bilitz should play."