RACINE — It started with confusion. It ended up as a classic showdown between two of the best high school football teams in Racine County.
St. Catherine’s, receiving a huge lift from quarterback Da’Shaun Brown in the second half, broke open a 7-7 halftime tie to defeat Racine Lutheran 40-28 in a Metro Classic Conference game on a warm Thursday night at Horlick Field.
It was the 20th regular-season victory in a row for St. Catherine’s (6-0, 4-0 MCC), which also clinched a playoff berth for the ninth straight year. The Angels’ most recent regular-season loss was Sept. 10, 2016, when Lutheran defeated them 46-29 in double overtime.
So, why the confusion? Brown, who was suspended last week for a game against Whitefish Bay Dominican for a reason St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller declined to reveal, didn’t play in the first half. When asked why, Miller said, “No comment.”
As for Lutheran (4-2, 2-2 MCC), coach Scott Smith said Wednesday that standout running back Tyler Tenner probably wouldn’t play because of a hamstring issue. But not only did the leading rusher in Racine County last season play, he rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
The problem for Lutheran was that Brown packed 212 yards of offense and four touchdowns into his two quarters. He rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and completed two of four passes for 84 yards and two scores to wide receiver Aleks Haeuser.
“It was just overcoming the adversity,” Brown said. “It’s a big thing when your starting quarterback is sitting out. Me coming back and being there for my team was everything on my mind. I wanted to win, we were tied up at halftime, so I just felt it was a new game. I played like it was the first half and I played like I usually play.”
That was downright spectacular.
Miller went with Brian Sharp, a standout middle linebacker and backup quarterback in the first half and the Angels were held to a 23-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Dodd.
Lutheran matched that with a 3-yard scoring run by Tenner and the two teams were locked in a 7-7 tie at halftime.
And then the Da’Shaun Brown Show started.
First came a 31-yard touchdown run on the Angels’ opening series of the third quarter. Seven minutes later, Brown broke loose for a 53-yard scoring run as the Angels opened a 21-13 lead.
Lutheran tied it 21-21 on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Colton Kraus to James Wilson and a two-point conversion pass with 28 seconds left in the third quarter. But Dodd quickly put the Angels back up with a 45-yard touchdown run.
Brown struck again in the fourth quarter, and this time it was with his right arm. First came a 58-yard touchdown pass to Haeuser. The two hooked again on a 26-yard strike.
“You’ve got to change your defense and spy on him and we didn’t adjust quick enough,” Smith said. “It was a little warm out here and we got worn down. But we’ll be back.”
St. Catherine’s right tackle C.J. Simmons said the presence of Brown creates a domino effect.
“It’s nice having him out there because he’s much faster,” Simmons said. “He can read all the linemen and linebackers. They were loading the box the whole first half, not having him in there. So with him in there, they didn’t load the box and it just made the game a lot more fast paced for our offense.”
The gutiest performance of the night had to be Tenner, whose injury limited him to two carries for 12 yards in Lutheran’s previous game — a 40-8 loss to Greendale Martin Luther Sept. 7. Tenner was a factor most of the night and showed a surprising burst, considering the circumstances.
In addition to averaging 7.6 yards per carry against the the county’s statistically most effective defense, he also caught a 36-yard pass. On that reception, he broke several tackles.
“I felt very confident in my health,” Tenner said. “Last week, it was all rehab and this week it was all rehab. I wasn’t able to condition this week. I still played a good game, but I could have played better. I was at about 90 percent with conditioning, but my overall health I would say is 100 percent.”
Afterward, Tenner gave credit to Brown.
“He’s an overall athlete,” Tenner said. “He can pass, he can run and he can get the play-action going really well just because he’s an athlete. You have to pay attention to what he does every time he’s on the field.”
Dodd rushed for 122 yards on 15 carries and Haeuser caught three passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’s been an absolute leader,” Miller said of Haeuser. “He’s extremely positive and motivated and he’s got that presence about him that brings everyone together. He’s been the calm voice of reason and has just done a great job.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.