High school football: Badger's Berghorn runs over Waterford

The Waterford High School football team held a slim lead over Lake Geneva Badger Friday in the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams Friday at Lake Geneva.

But the Wolverines couldn’t contain Badger running back Cole Berghorn in the second half.

Berghorn accounted for 322 of the Badgers’ 527 rushing yards, most of it in the second half, as they beat Waterford 42-25.

The Wolverines (1-2 overall) led 10-7 at halftime on a 5-yard touchdown run by Casey North in the first quarter and a 30-yard field goal by Ryan Simmert with four seconds left in the first half. Berghorn had tied the game at 7-7 with 1:46 left in the half on a 78-yard touchdown run.

The third quarter was all Badger (2-1) as it scored three touchdowns, one on a 52-yard Berghorn run and two on short runs by Kegan Huber.

Waterford rallied, scoring two touchdowns in the first 2:13 of the fourth quarter to get within 28-25. Parker Peterson caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Max Gonzalez eight seconds into the fourth quarter and Aiden Webb scored on a 2-yard run with 9:47 left, with North running in the two-point conversion.