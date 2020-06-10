High school football: After years of futility, Union Grove had success in 2006

Fire engines escorted the team bus back into Union Grove the night of Sept. 28, 1990 as jubilant players overflowing with emotions tried to process what they were seeing.
This was something wild and wonderful. They had never experienced something like this before.
Union Grove had just defeated Delavan-Darien 14-6 in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Delavan. After 34 consecutive losses going back to the final game of the 1986 season, the Broncos had finally won.
So futile was the state of Union Grove’s program back then that it was making state-wide news. During a seven-year stretch of misery from 1987 through ‘93, the Broncos lost 59 of 63 games and were outscored 2,241-331. Things were so bad for a program that had not had a winning record since 1977 that a local reporter wrote that the school should drop football.
“It was the most miserable time of my life,” assistant coach Steve McClelland said in 1990. “Walking off the field after losing to Elkhorn 80-0 (in 1990) and then reading an article out here about how they should fold the program was just gut-wrenching to me.”
At the time McClelland said that, he had a 2-year-old son who would one day help oversee a shift in this program’s fortunes. His name is Craig McClelland, currently Union Grove’s head coach who helped put the Broncos on the map as a senior during the 2006 season.
The bad old days
Craig McClelland recalls tagging along with his father to Union Grove games to serve as a ball boy. This was from around 1997-2001 and what he witnessed has stayed with him to this day.
The boy used to see the dejection on the faces of players as another game turned into a rout. He could sense that they were counting the minutes until the basketball or wrestling season arrived. And even though McClelland is too young to remember that escort of fire trucks when the Broncos finally won a game in 2000, it’s something he heard about as the years passed.
“The people in the community still talk about that,” McClelland said. “Being brought into town because you won a football game for the first time in ‘X’ amount of games, I feel that’s something that we should try to forget. That’s a low point in Union Grove history.”
There was some brief flashes amidst so much futility after that 1990 season. Scott Nicolai was named the All-Racine County Coach of the Year in 1994 after leading the Broncos to a 4-5 record. Four years later, Union Grove qualified for the playoffs for the first time in program history, but were quickly ousted with a 33-0 loss to Delavan-Darien.
Yes, there were some breaks in the gloom. But from 1988 through 2004, Union Grove lost 123 of the 171 varsity games it played. Five of those teams went winless. Four others finished 1-8.
And then McClelland and a new wave of Broncos started to grow up and things started to change.
The breakthrough
As a junior in 2005, McClelland was the starting quarterback on a team that went 6-5 under the mild-mannered, but deceptively tough Jeff Urban, the Broncos’ sixth-year coach. The Broncos won the first playoff game in the program’s history before losing to Greendale 35-12 in a second-round game.
These kids were learning how to win. And the stage was set for something memorable to happen the following season, with so many experienced players returning.
“We had been playing together — some of us since first grade,” McClelland said. “So we had a lot of continuity. We had a lot of players who understood how to win football games. That just came from being successful at the young level.
“You had a bunch of kids from Union Grove. And at that point, open enrollment wasn’t a thing. So it was really just kids from the Union Grove community. My senior year was a bunch of kids who had played together or against each other.”
Aside from McClelland, who would go on to become a record-setting quarterback for the Racine Raiders, there was a talent level this program may had never had.
Gerald Sorce was a 6-foot-7, 320-pound center who helped protect McClelland. Jared Andreoli was a fleet running back who complemented the passing of McClelland. Wide receiver-defensive back Alex Torres was a playmaker on both sides of the ball. Ricky Weina was a hybrid safety-linebacker who went on to play in the Big Ten Conference for Northwestern.
There was also two notable additions that season. Mike O’Brien, a senior who had not played since his freshman year, returned and made a huge impact at tight end and linebacker. And fullback Josh Mishleau, a Union Grove resident who had started three years at Catholic Central, joined the Broncos for his senior season.
“We had a lot of guys on that team who stepped up,” said Weina, an Associate Director of Marketing Sciences for R-G-A Advertising in Chicago. “Alex Torres had big moments. We had Kyle Olson, who had big catches at wide receiver. And there were guys in the trenches, like Brad Salentine and Josh Annear.
“Everyone just had a moment throughout the season.”
Pulling all that talent together into a cohesive unit was Urban.
“He was just very meticulous when it came to small things in practice,” McClelland said. “Everything needed to be done correctly and it was the small things in practice that counted, like correct splits, breaking a huddle correctly, warming up correctly and holding each other accountable. It was just those small details that, a lot of times, you try to overlook.
“When he raised his voice, it was out of the norm. So any time he raised his voice, you listened and you understood something was wrong. He saved those moments for the correct time.”
Urban, just 33 that season, recalls plenty of reinforcement from assistants who include Daryl Bones and Scott McBride, who succeeded him as head coach after that season.
“Chemistry-wise, the players all believed in each other,” Urban said. “There was no doubt about it and that all started from the top. My assistant coaches, Scott McBride and Daryl Bones, their passion was ... you couldn’t come out of the locker room after those two guys talked to you without wanting to give everything you had. It started at the top and those kids bought in.”
Everything was set up for the Broncos to maybe have their finest season in the program’s history.
“I just remember we were super confident going into the year,” McClelland said. “We had a lot of guys coming back and we understood where we were as a team.”
A timely loss
They started on an inspiring note when Andreoli broke loose for a 43-yard touchdown run with 8:56 left to give the Broncos a 26-22 nonconference victory over Walworth Big Foot. Andreoli scored six touchdowns of at least 40 yards that season.
“With Jared, if he got to the edge, if he got a crease, he was gone,” McClelland said. “And we also had Josh Mishleau. Having that power up the middle with Josh and then having Jared on the outside was hard for teams. And having the weapons we had on the outside with Alex Torres and Kyle Olson, it took a lot of pressure off of me.”
One week later, Union Grove lost to Evansville 14-6 in another nonconference matchup, but that could almost be seen as a positive nearly 14 years later.
Evansville went 12-1 that season and advanced to the Division 4 state semifinals. There was a time when Union Grove would have been obliterated by a team of that magnitude. But on that night, the Broncos did not punt and outgained the Blue Devils 258-195 in yards after traveling 75 miles for this matchup.
The issue that night was the Union Grove came up short after twice driving inside Evansville’s 5-yard line.
“They were just a real tough team and we had to travel to Evansville, which was a little bit of a drive, not to give any excuses,” McClelland said. “They kind of got us out of our element. We were more of a pro-style team and we ran the belly, so we were doing a lot of play-action stuff.
“But I feel that leaving that game helped us in the long run because it gave us something to work on and it gave us a bad taste in out mouths. Having that loss early, I feel that helped propel us through out conference season.”
Pedal to the metal
The Broncos did just that, rolling to seven straight victories in the Lakeshore Conference (they returned to the Southern Lakes Conference in 2009). The only game that was even close was against Badger, which they defeated 35-28 Sept. 28 at Lake Geneva.
And even when McClelland, who was just as valuable as a linebacker as he was as a quarterback, injured his shoulder during a 27-14 victory over Waterford Oct. 13, Union Grove kept rolling. Nick Bauer filled in at linebacker for McClelland, who gutted out the rest of the season at quarterback with that injured shoulder.
Everything was working for the Broncos at that point. The ugly memories from the past were becoming more distant.
“Obviously, it was a very special season,” Urban said. “But we think we could have gone to state that year.”
Their playoff run started in dominant fashion. Anderoli rushed for two touchdowns and McClelland passed and ran for two more as the Broncos defeated Delavan-Darien 32-7 Oct. 24 at Union Grove.
One week later, Union Grove took a 15-0 first-quarter lead against 8-2 Edgewood on a cold, blustery day in Madison. McClelland was back at linebacker and things were looking better than ever.
A brutal end
Edgewood pulled to within 15-6 in the second quarter. And then, just before halftime, kicker Alex Minnaert somehow angled a 43-yard field goal through the uprights despite that nasty wind. It was a crucial moment mentally for the Broncos.
“I remember we were getting a little overconfident against those guys,” McClelland said. “I feel that was a game we definitely let slip through our fingers. I remember the wind being absolutely crazy and thinking, ‘How is this kid going to make that field goal?’ But sure enough, he kicked it with probably 10 or 15 yards to spare. It was a crazy cross wind and the kid just crushed the ball.”
Edgewood took a 23-15 lead in the fourth quarter before Union Grove sent the game into overtime. McClelland found Torres for a 31-yard touchdown pass and then Torres threw for a two-point conversion to O’Brien to tie the game near the end of regulation.
“I thought we had completely lost the moment, but then for us to go down in the last two minutes and not just score a touchdown but get the two-point conversion as well just to get into overtime, I’ll never forget those moments,” Urban said.
But there was no magic left after that. A missed field goal and a dropped pass in the end zone, both of which would have won the game for Union Grove, kept Edgewood alive.
And then Minnaert kicked a 21-yard field goal in the second overtime to win it for Edgewood, which lost 28-10 the following week to eventual Division 3 runner-up Greendale.
But the Broncos were back on the map after so many years of misery. And three years later, McBride would take them to the third round of the playoffs — their most successful postseason run to date.
“I think it kind of re-energized the community a little bit,” Weina said. “It got people excited about football again. It’s been a little up and down since then, but there’s been other good seasons.
“I definitely think it helped get us out of the cellar a little bit.”
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
