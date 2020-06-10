High school football: After years of futility, Union Grove had success in 2006

And even when McClelland, who was just as valuable as a linebacker as he was as a quarterback, injured his shoulder during a 27-14 victory over Waterford Oct. 13, Union Grove kept rolling. Nick Bauer filled in at linebacker for McClelland, who gutted out the rest of the season at quarterback with that injured shoulder.

Everything was working for the Broncos at that point. The ugly memories from the past were becoming more distant.

“Obviously, it was a very special season,” Urban said. “But we think we could have gone to state that year.”

Their playoff run started in dominant fashion. Anderoli rushed for two touchdowns and McClelland passed and ran for two more as the Broncos defeated Delavan-Darien 32-7 Oct. 24 at Union Grove.

One week later, Union Grove took a 15-0 first-quarter lead against 8-2 Edgewood on a cold, blustery day in Madison. McClelland was back at linebacker and things were looking better than ever.

A brutal end

Edgewood pulled to within 15-6 in the second quarter. And then, just before halftime, kicker Alex Minnaert somehow angled a 43-yard field goal through the uprights despite that nasty wind. It was a crucial moment mentally for the Broncos.