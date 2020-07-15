High school football: 2005 Panthers came out of nowhere to win state title

“I think everything was already clicking,” Clay said. “And me coming back solidified everything for us being a dominant offensive power from our run game to our pass game. We had a lot of good wide receivers who really stepped up.”

As the season progressed, Thompson and his staff decided that Clay was simply too dominant to play exclusively on offensive. So they started coming up with packages in which they would insert him on on the defensive line.

Clay, who had seen limited action on defense as a sophomore, quickly embraced the challenge of a two-way player. Despite his limited role on that side of the ball, he went on to double as a first-team All-County player as a defensive end.

“I kind of started flourishing on defense, also,” Clay said. “I just took to it easy. I used it as motivation because I was tired of always getting hit. I wanted to deliver hits to somebody else finally, so I was just giving my licks back.

“I was able to use my speed and agility on the outside to get to the quarterback or get to the running back.”

Into the postseason Clay and the Panthers steamed, with successive victories of 49-7 over Janesville Craig, 42-7 in a rematch against Muskego and 24-8 over defending state champion Mukwonago in the quarterfinals.