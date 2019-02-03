When Bryan Shredl reflects on Robby Carrillo, the Case High School football coach doesn't just think of a gifted offensive left tackle.
He thinks of a model student-athlete.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Carrillo, who has a 4.1-grade point average, will be rewarded for his commitment Wednesday when he signs a national letter of intent to play for St. Cloud State University, an NCAA Division II program in Minnesota.
Carrillo, a three-year starter for the Eagles, also considered Minnesota State Moorhead, Hillsdale, Mich., Carthage College in Kenosha, and Kenyon, a program in Ohio. He will be receiving academic and athletic scholarship money from St. Cloud State, which is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
"You're talking about a kid who did everything I asked of him," Shredl said. "Obviously, the results followed through with him. He's a kid who had his head on straight academically. You didn't have to worry about him.
"He was like a sponge out there from day one. That's why we were able to get him on the field so quickly. He's a big kid, so that helps, too. Being 6-5 and darn near 300 pounds, a lot of schools are going to be looking at you, that's for sure."
Carrillo will be joining a program that went 7-4 last season under Scott Underwood, who has been the Huskies' head coach since 2008. He will redshirt this fall before starting his playing career in 2020, probably as a left tackle. He will potentially receive more athletic scholarship money, depending on how much he plays.
"I liked them a lot when I first went out to the campus," Carrillo said. "I liked the campus and the dorm rooms. I got to hang out with the team and they were all really nice guys. It was real cool.
"And coach Doug Patterson, the O-line coach who recruited me, seems like a very, very smart coach. I can tell I can learn a lot from him and that he'll get the best out me."
While Case slumped to a 2-7 record last season after going 4-5 the previous year, Carrillo credited his high school experience with helping shape who he is as a person.
"I learned a lot," he said. "I know we didn't win a lot, but I feel I learned more from losing than I would have through winning. I had to learn how to deal with adversity and all the things that come from it. I feel that will help me out in college."
Carrillo will be seeing some familiar faces in college. Two Horlick linebackers Jaydin McNeal and Jager Clark plan to play for Minneosta State Moorhead, which is also a member of the NSIC. McNeal has been recruited as a running back and Clark as a linebacker.
Shredl believes Carrillo has a great deal of untapped potential for college.
"The kid is a hard worker and smart," Shredl said. "You're not going to have to worry about him academically. He's a kid who is just going to have to worry about getting better at football and he's going to get better.
"I don't think I can put a mark on where his ceiling is."
