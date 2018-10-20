The Waterford High School girls cross country team doubled its pleasure on Saturday as junior Jayda Obluck and sophomore Kelsey Radobicky both qualified for next week’s WIAA Division 1 state meet at the Mukwonago sectional.
Obluck placed fourth, covering the 5,000-meter course in 19:15.2, while Radobicky was sixth in 19:18.3.
“We knew going in that both had a shot to make it and I’m extremely proud that they were able to do so,” said Waterford coach Nate Schreiber. “The strategy was for both girls to get out in the top of the pack and then really turn it on in the last third to make sure they made it to state.
“Both girls work hard together, train together and run together,” Schreiber said. “They really grew confident in their talents and it paid off for them.”
As a team, the Wolverines finished in fifth out of 12 teams with 143 points.
Union Grove finished 11th. the Broncos were led by Riley Calouette, who finished 47th (21:48.9). Burlington was 12th. Freshman Marlee Nichols placed 65th (22:44.3).
On the boys side, both Burlington and Union Grove will be sending runners to Wisconsin Rapids for the Division 1 state meet.
Demons senior Kyle DeRosier finished eighth in 16:44.2, while Broncos junior Kevin Hall was ninth in 16:45.1. For DeRosier, it will be his second straight trip to the state meet.
“Kyle has had a good season this year and has been making steady progress. He broke out early in this one and was able to make up some ground after slipping, finishing strong to get back into state,” said Burlington co-coach Nick Brooks. “He had a huge learning experience from state last year and he’s looking forward to get back at it this year.”
For Waterford, senior Ian Williams finished 22nd in 17:18.8.
BRADFORD SECTIONAL: Case senior Milo Altamirano is heading to state after placing fifth at the Division 1 sectional at UW-Parkside in Somers.
“He had a plan before the race to not overwork himself and keep some left in the tank for state and he was able to accomplish that today,” said Case coach Dan Jarrett. “Milo put in the ground work in the offseason to be great and it’s paying off for him.”
As a team, Case finished 10th in the 12-team meet. Horlick boys placed 11th. The Rebels were led by junior Steven Cannalte, who finished 50th (18:46.9). Park was 12th, with senior Gavin Hennessy finishing 35th (18:25.7).
On the girls side, Horlick junior Olivia Pitrof qualified for state by finishing 13th in 20:57.1.
“Olivia worked extremely hard this year, especially the last few weeks, trying to give it her all and make it to state,” said Horlick girls coach John Hay. “She ran hard, stayed in the top of the pack all the way through and got the job done today by getting the fifth spot for state.”
Case was led by sophomore Kaitlyn Francis, who finished 14th (20:59.7). Park had an incomplete team and were led by Heaven Hartsfield. The junior finished 66th (23:50.8).
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN SECTIONAL: County teams had three top-11 finishes, but no runners qualified for the state meet at the Division 3 sectional at Hartland.
Catholic Central junior Sam Henderson finished seventh in 17:29.5, while Prairie senior Vincent Guardiola was 11th (17:56.9). For Racine Lutheran, sophomore Luke Schmierer was 38th (19:02.5).
On the girls side, Prairie senior Marielle Banco was ninth in 20:54.5, while Catholic Central freshman Morgan Ramsey was 17th (21:48.2). Racine Lutheran junior Caroline Strande was 40th (23:35.4).
