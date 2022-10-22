High school cross country roundup: Union Grove girls punch state ticket after 40-year wait

The Union Grove High School girls cross country team wasn’t content to win just the Southern Lakes Conference Championship this season.

The Broncos had their sights aimed a little higher than that — and they hit the target Saturday — by earning a place in the WIAA State Championships.

Union Grove won the girls race at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional Saturday at UW-Parkside, placing all five scoring runners in the top 16 and totaling 44 points to finish six points ahead of runner-up and fellow state qualifier Kenosha Indian Trail (50).

It has been 40 years since the Broncos have been to state as a team — they qualified in 1982 and finished ninth in Class B.

“I’m still processing it,” Union Grove coach Mike Mikula said. “You have your dreams and wishes for people and wow. I’ve been at Union Grove seven years and I’m so happy for the school.

“It’s really cool. I’m obviously more than excited and happy for the girls. They’re great runners.”

In addition to Union Grove’s runners, Waterford junior Akira Hancock and Case senior Amelia Wiesner qualified as individuals by finishing among the top five runners not on the two qualifying teams.

In the boys’ portion of the meet, Waterford junior Trever Buchanan and Case junior Carson Buckli earned individual spots at state. No Racine County boys’ teams qualified.

Senior Riley Kayler, who had some adversity during last season and had a rough race in last year’s sectional on the same course, finished second in the 5,000-meter race in 20:35.84, 16 seconds behind Molly Deering of Lake Geneva Badger (20:19.90).

Kayler led Deering by a fraction of a second at the two-mile mark, but Deering pulled away after the third mile.

Among Kayler’s difficulties last season was intermittent breathing problems that caused her to miss a race or two. Everything has cleared up this year and she’s having a year to remember as a senior.

“We never could pinpoint it,” Mikula said. “It was her breathing and everything, but this year is a different year, night and day.

“Last year we were really concerned for her. We had a meet last year and took her, but she didn’t run. This year, she started off strong, although we were very cautious with her. I said I wanted her to have a good year. That girl is so strong and has such a great will.”

Sophomore Ashley Lamers was fifth overall for the Broncos in 20:53.00, her junior sister Brooklyn was 12th (21:39.83), freshman Abby Johnson was 13th (21:55.34) and freshman Alyssa Simpson was 16th (22:08.27).

“For the freshmen, I mentioned to one of their parents they have something you can’t coach or teach,” Mikula said. “They’re smart runners, they know their limits and know how to go out and they just go from there. They have perfect chemistry and their pacing is phenomenal.

“The Lamers girls are something. Ashley was a state qualifier last year and Abby and Alyssa are always there (in a race) with each other, and the push each other.”

Hancock finished third overall in 20:43.10 for the Wolverines and Wiesner was sixth in 20:55.13 for the Eagles.

Case was fourth in the team standings (108), Waterford was fifth (117), Burlington was seventh (173), Horlick was ninth (241) and Park had an incomplete team.

For the boys, Buchanan will make his second straight appearance at state as he finished second overall in 16:55.00, just off his best time. He was a distant second to race winner Remy Strichartz of Kenosha Indian Trail, who won in 16:36.79.

Buchanan was one of just two runners in the field within 13 seconds of Strichartz at the two-mile mark.

Buckli was seventh overall in 17:54.28 to qualify for state.

Waterford had the top county team finish, taking fifth with 147 points, well behind team champion Indian Trail (45) and runner-up Badger (68). Case was sixth (163), Horlick was seventh (173), Union Grove was eighth (182), Burlington was 11th (262) and Park was 12th (285.).

Division 3

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH SECTIONAL: Catholic Central senior Elsie Kmecak won the individual girls’ title at the WIAA Division 3 St. Joseph Sectional at UW-Parkside and will have a chance to win her second straight Division 3 state title.

In the boys’ race, Prairie senior Nolan Boerner will make a return trip to state.

Kmecak handily won the 5,000-meter race in 20:07.44, 13.5 seconds ahead of her nearest pursuer, Kate Buerger of University Lake School (20:20.94).

Joining Kmecak at state will be fellow Lady Toppers senior Anastassya Murphy, who finished fifth overall in 20:56.73 and was the fourth of five individual qualifiers.

Unfortunately, Catholic Central was denied its fourth straight state team appearance, finishing fourth with 90 points. The Lady Toppers were fifth last year at state.

Dodgeland had 49 points and Cedar Grove-Belgium had 54 to advance to state.

Racine Lutheran and Prairie had incomplete teams.

Boerner finished seventh in the boys’ race in 17:49.64, will behind winner Owen Klaus of Ozaukee (16:52.19). The Hawks and Catholic Central did not have enough runners for a complete team.

Division 2

ST. CATHERINE’S SECTIONAL: No runners from St. Catherine’s qualified for the WIAA State Meet at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 St. Catherine’s Sectional.

For the Angels, the boys did not have enough runners for a complete team and there were no girls’ runners.