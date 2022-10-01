High school cross country roundup: Burlington's brilliance on display at the Demon Invitational

On the afternoon of Sept. 18, members of the Burlington High School football team met for their usual Sunday meeting, but there was a pleasant twist that afternoon. Instead of watching film in the school's library, players were directed to go outside by coach Eric Sulik so they could see the finishing touches being put on their new artificial turf field. After that meeting, senior linebacker Austin Skrundz walked back out the field to take it all in on his own terms. Tony Romo Field at Don Dalton Stadium — that's the official name — was that impressive to him.

Romo himself will be in Burlington for the formal dedication of the field Friday night.