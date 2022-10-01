 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By R & B Carpets & Flooring
alert
HIGH SCHOOLS

High school cross country roundup: Burlington's brilliance on display at the Demon Invitational

  • 0

The Burlington High School cross country team shined on Saturday.

The boys team finished first and the girls team missed out on a share of first by a single point at the Demon Invitational at the Burlington School Forest.

Casey Dorn, Burlington

Dorn

Casey Dorn led the Burlington boys team. The senior finished in second place (18:49.63) trailing only Edgerton senior Emmett Sun (18:10.03).

Burlington dominance and depth saw five runners finish inside the top 20: Jaiden Matsche finished fifth (19:19.53), Ian Nie 11th (20:14.89), Jesus Lopez Vences 12th (20:23.19), Peyton Tridle 16th (20:50.51) and Ethan Kieffer 19th (21:15.99).

Sophomores Myles Mapp and Evan Vallejos finished back-to-back to lead Park. Mapp finished eighth (19:56.89) just ahead of his teammate Vallejos (19:59.47) in ninth.

Burlington won the boys team event with 46 points over Lakeside Lutheran (50) and Edgerton (53). Park finished fourth (67).

People are also reading…

Jenna Bebow, Burlington

Bebow

Jenna Bebow spearheaded the Burlington girls team. The junior finishing third (21:49.12) and was followed by teammates Ella Clapp in sixth (22:46.86), Ella Turke in ninth (24:13.16), Joy Heeter in 11th (24:55.86) and Ava Fix in 13th (25:40.98). 

The fastest time in the girls meet belonged to Edgerton senior Jessi Salimes (20:13.99).

Burlington finished second in the girls team event with 28 points behind Lakeside Lutheran (27).

CASE: The Eagles boys and girls teams participated in the Bill Greiten Eagle Invitational on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Amelia Wiesner, Case

Wiesner

Amelia Wiesner led Case, finishing 25th (21:00.36). Abby Robson (22:26.11) and Sophia Daniels (22:26.17) finished neck-and-neck in 49th and 50th. The fastest time in the girls meet was set by New Berlin Eisenhower sophomore Faith Wehrman (18:34.75).

Brookfield Central won the girls team event with 63 points over Muskego (72). Case finished ninth (236).

Carson Buckli, Case

Buckli

Case boys were led by Carson Buckli, finishing 27th (17:54.64). John Merril finished 35th (18:17.77) and Beckett Pawlak 61st (19:21.22). The fastest time in the boys meet came from Pewaukee senior Ben Dohlby (15:49.79).

Madison West won the boys team event with 25 points over Sussex Hamilton (71). Case did not field enough participants to qualify for the team competition.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Burlington High prepares to dedicate new football field to one of city's most beloved native sons

Watch now: Burlington High prepares to dedicate new football field to one of city's most beloved native sons

On the afternoon of Sept. 18, members of the Burlington High School football team met for their usual Sunday meeting, but there was a pleasant twist that afternoon. Instead of watching film in the school's library, players were directed to go outside by coach Eric Sulik so they could see the finishing touches being put on their new artificial turf field. After that meeting, senior linebacker Austin Skrundz walked back out the field to take it all in on his own terms. Tony Romo Field at Don Dalton Stadium — that's the official name — was that impressive to him.

Romo himself will be in Burlington for the formal dedication of the field Friday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema discusses his return to Camp Randall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News