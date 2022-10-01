High school cross country roundup: Burlington's brilliance on display at the Demon Invitational

The Burlington High School cross country team shined on Saturday.
The boys team finished first and the girls team missed out on a share of first by a single point at the Demon Invitational at the Burlington School Forest.
Casey Dorn led the Burlington boys team. The senior finished in second place (18:49.63) trailing only Edgerton senior Emmett Sun (18:10.03).
Burlington dominance and depth saw five runners finish inside the top 20: Jaiden Matsche finished fifth (19:19.53), Ian Nie 11th (20:14.89), Jesus Lopez Vences 12th (20:23.19), Peyton Tridle 16th (20:50.51) and Ethan Kieffer 19th (21:15.99).
Sophomores Myles Mapp and Evan Vallejos finished back-to-back to lead Park. Mapp finished eighth (19:56.89) just ahead of his teammate Vallejos (19:59.47) in ninth.
Burlington won the boys team event with 46 points over Lakeside Lutheran (50) and Edgerton (53). Park finished fourth (67).
Jenna Bebow spearheaded the Burlington girls team. The junior finishing third (21:49.12) and was followed by teammates Ella Clapp in sixth (22:46.86), Ella Turke in ninth (24:13.16), Joy Heeter in 11th (24:55.86) and Ava Fix in 13th (25:40.98).
The fastest time in the girls meet belonged to Edgerton senior Jessi Salimes (20:13.99).
Burlington finished second in the girls team event with 28 points behind Lakeside Lutheran (27).
CASE: The Eagles boys and girls teams participated in the Bill Greiten Eagle Invitational on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Amelia Wiesner led Case, finishing 25th (21:00.36). Abby Robson (22:26.11) and Sophia Daniels (22:26.17) finished neck-and-neck in 49th and 50th. The fastest time in the girls meet was set by New Berlin Eisenhower sophomore Faith Wehrman (18:34.75).
Brookfield Central won the girls team event with 63 points over Muskego (72). Case finished ninth (236).
Case boys were led by Carson Buckli, finishing 27th (17:54.64). John Merril finished 35th (18:17.77) and Beckett Pawlak 61st (19:21.22). The fastest time in the boys meet came from Pewaukee senior Ben Dohlby (15:49.79).
Madison West won the boys team event with 25 points over Sussex Hamilton (71). Case did not field enough participants to qualify for the team competition.