High school cross country: Prairie boys, Catholic Central girls win MCC titles

St. Catherine’s and Catholic Central each had incomplete teams. The Angels were led by senior Angel Aranda in 18th (20:08.9) and the Hilltoppers’ top finisher was senior Matthias Murphy in 25th (20:33.4).

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS: Senior Audrey Amaya finished third and senior teammate Roselyn Pacheco was fifth in the girls’ race to lead Case to a tie for second place in the SEC Championships at Grant Park in South Milwaukee.

Amaya finished in 19:26.7 and Pacheco in 20:27.3 for the Eagles, who totaled 52 points to match Kenosha Indian Trail. Oak Creek, led by race winner Isabela Ross (17:58.5), won the team title with 47.

Rounding out Case’s top five were junior Amelia Wiesner (14th, 21:04.4), junior Bridget McKellips (21st, 21:50.1) and freshman Sophia Daniels (22nd, 21:54.5).

Horlick, which had only three runners, was led by senior Ariana Molina in 20th place (21:46.4). Park did not have any runners in the race.

In the boys race, Park senior Carter Sura finished sixth in 17:26.5 to lead city runners. He finished just 0.3 seconds out of fifth place and was 43 seconds behind race winner Keegan Meier of Indian Trail (16:43.8).