WIAA STATE CROSS COUNTRY

High school cross country: Catholic Central's Kmecak earns medal at WIAA State Championships

There was no repeat Saturday for Elsie Kmecak at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships.

The Catholic Central High School senior won the Division 3 girls race last year and had a better time over the 5,000-meter course at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids this year, but finished eighth in the field of 149 runners to earn a medal for the second straight year.

Elsie Kmecak, Catholic Central

Kmecak

The top 10 finishers in each race receive medals.

Kmecak, who didn’t run in a meet this fall until Sept. 22, ran her best time of the season, 19:29.9, on one of the toughest courses in the state. Her winning time last year was 19:47.7.

She finished 31.8 seconds behind race winner Addy Duellman (18:58.1), a freshman from Cochrane-Fountain City. Sophomore Nora Jillson of Boscobel was second (19:08.4) and junior Autumn Michalski of Chequamegon was third (19:12.7).

Kmecak was part of a group of five runners who finished within 3.5 seconds of each other. She was just 2.7 seconds behind fifth-place Ava Raasch of Dodgeland (19:27.2).

Anastassya Murphy, Catholic Central

Murphy

Kmecak’s Lady Toppers' teammate, senior Anastassya Murphy, finished 33rd overall in 20:47.2, also a season best. Murphy’s time Saturday was 50 seconds better than on the same course last year (21:37.5).

Cochrane-Fountain City won the Division 3 girls team title with 132 points, just ahead of runner-up Oshkosh Lourdes (138).

In the Division 1 girls race, Union Grove, making its first state team appearance in 40 years, finished 17th in the 20-team field with 400 points. Muskego won the girls title with 45 points, well ahead of runner-up Slinger (110).

Riley Kayler, Union Grove

Kayler

Senior Riley Kayler, in her last cross country race, finished 68th overall in the 190-runner field 20:30.8 to lead the Broncos.

Ashley Lamers, Union Grove

A. Lamers
Brooklyn Lamers, Union Grove

B. Lamers
Abby Johnson, Union Grove

Johnson
Alyssa Simpson, Union Grove

Simpson

Sophomore Ashley Lamers was 119th (21:13.5), junior Brooklyn Lamers was 130th (21:31.3), freshman Abby Johnson was 143rd (21:44.8) and freshman Alyssa Simpson was 157th (22:04.9) to round out Union Grove’s top five.

Akira Hancock, Waterford

Hancock
Amelia Wiesner, Case

Wiesner

Also in Division 1, Waterford sophomore Akira Hancock finished 72nd overall in 20:32.7 in her first state appearance and Case senior Amelia Wiesner finished 125th in 21:19.6.

Trever Buchanan, Waterford

Buchanan

In Division 1 boys, Waterford junior Trever Buchanan just missed finishing in the top fourth of the 190-runner field, taking 54th in 16:58.0 for 5,000 meters. That was just off the 16:55.0 he ran at UW-Parkside in last week’s Kenosha Bradford Sectional. Last year at state, Buchanan was 98th in 17.34.2.

Carson Buckli, Case

Buckli

Case junior Carson Buckli finished 177th in 18:52.1.

Stevens Point won the boys Division 1 team title with 39 points.

Nolan Boerner, Prairie

Boerner

In Division 3 boys, the only Racine County runner in the field, Prairie senior Nolan Boerner, finished 70th in the 151-runner race in 18:09.9, three seconds faster than his time last year, when he finished 63rd.

Kohler won the Division 3 boys team title with 94 points, eight better than runner-up Stevens Point Pacelli (102).

