The Burlington High School girls volleyball team continued its march towards another potential state championship on Thursday.
The Demons, who have won the last two WIAA Division 1 state championships and four of the last eight, defeated Fort Atkinson 25-5, 25-17, 25-15 in a WIAA sectional semifinal at Burlington.
In the sectional championship match at 7 p.m. Saturday at Westosha Central (Paddock Lake), top-seeded Burlington (37-4) will face No. 2 seed Janesville Parker (18-9), which beat Wilmot 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 in the other semifinal Thursday at Burlington.
Aggressive serving was again a focal point for the match, Burlington co-coach Teri Little said, and the Demons delivered again by serving at a 97.3 percent clip. Junior defensive specialist Lizzy Stoffel had an exceptional night at the service line, with no service errors and eight of Burlington’s 17 aces.
The serving kept the Blackhawks (17-16) off-balance and the Demons were able to control play at the net. Sophomore Morgan Klein had a team-high 10 kills and senior outside hitter Emily Alan added eight kills and six blocks. Senior setter Kaley Blake had 24 assists and junior libero Sam Naber had seven digs; five others had at least five digs.
"Great serving again set the tone for the night," Little said. "We knew they had some tough hitters and wanted to neutralize that by forcing them out of system.
"I’d like to see us clean up some of our first touches and hitting errors, but I’m happy to come away with a decisive win."
With the win, the Demons completed an undefeated October, going 13-0. Their last loss was to Oconomowoc on Sept. 28. Burlington beat the Raccoons in the state final last year and both are still alive in the playoffs.
UNION GROVE 3, MUSKEGO 0: Lainy Pettit and Karlee Lois came up big for the Broncos Thursday in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal at Case High School, leading the way to a 25-18, 25-23, 25-17 victory over the Warriors.
In Saturday’s sectional semifinal at Waterford, Union Grove (40-5) will play Kenosha Indian Trail (27-11). The Hawks beat Greendale 25-13, 13-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-10 in the other sectional semifinal Thursday at Case.
Pettit, a junior middie hitter, had an impressive night with 11 kills and a .562 hitting percentage, and Lois, a senior setter, had her typical solid performance with team-high 38 assists along with nine digs and eight kills.
Senior outside hitter Olivia Dir had a team-high 15 kills and senior outside hitter Bailey Berger and freshman outside hitter Sydney Ludvigsen combined for 15 kills. Senior libero Kelsey Henderson led the defense with 15 digs.
You have free articles remaining.
"Lainy Pettit and Karlee Lois really connected during sets two and three," Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. "Lainy played very well for us tonight and was unstoppable in the middle.
"Karlee did a nice job mixing up the offense. I think we served tough to get their outsides out of system."
If the Broncos win the sectional final on Saturday, it will be their first state tournament berth since 1985 and would make them just the second Racine County team other than Burlington or Catholic Central to advance to state since the WIAA-WISAA merger in 2000 (St. Catherine’s played at state in 2010 and 2013).
Division 4
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, BLACK HAWK 1: Sammie Seib took over for the Lady Toppers as they rallied to take care of the Warriors 25-27, 25-20, 25-12, 25-22 in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal Thursday at Burlington.
Catholic Central (28-10) advances to Saturday’s sectional final at Central Wisconsin Christian in Waupun, where it will face Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Providence Academy. The Blazers (24-20) beat Gibraltar 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 25-19 in another sectional semifinal at Green Bay.
Seib, a junior outside hitter, began to dominate the match after the first set. She finished with an incredible 35 kills, an average of just under nine kills per set. She had just four hitting errors and had a hitting percentage of nearly .500.
“She just took control,” Lady Toppers coach Wayne Schultz said. “She was just annihilating everything.”
Another key factor was the serving of freshman defensive specialist Kelly Pum, who had several service runs for Catholic Central.
“Every time (she serves), she goes back and gets three, four, five points,” Schultz said. “We’re always scoring in her (serving) rotation.”
Senior middle hitter Katie Goethal added 15 kills and four blocks, and junior setter Ella Shaw had 57 assists.
“Katie had big kills in big moments,” Schultz said.
When Seib wasn’t putting down kills, she also led the defense with 27 digs. Junior libero Grace Antlfinger added 18 digs and junior outside hitter Lainey Dirksmeyer had 15 digs.
The Lady Toppers will be looking for their eighth state tournament appearance and second in a row. They have won six titles in their seven previous appearances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.