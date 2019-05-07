Jake Zimmerman has been the driving force for a Union Grove High School baseball team making waves this season.
The precision pitcher improved to 5-0 in the Broncos’ 10-0 Southern Lakes Conference win against Lake Geneva.
With his five-inning, seven strikeout shutout at Union Grove, Zimmerman lowered his earned run average to 0.58 for the season.
“He’s never been a guy that’s overpowered people,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “He’s all about locating his pitches in the right spots and he’s done that all year for us.”
TJ Manteufel backed Zimmerman at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Luke Hansel went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. The Broncos (15-3, 9-2 SLC) scored six of their 10 runs in the second inning.
BURLINGTON 4, WATERFORD 2: Trent Turzenski had 11 strikeouts over 6⅓ innings and improved to 5-0 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
The Demons (13-2, 11-1 SLC) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and scored their final run in the sixth. Trey Krause went 1 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run.
Jason Adams went 1 for 4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run. Christian Brenner reached base on all three plate appearances with a single and two walks.
The Wolverines’ Kyle Huckstorf hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to deny a shutout for the Demons. Waterford is 10-10 overall and 4-5 in conference.
ST. CATHERINE’S 12, SAINT THOMAS MORE 6: Junior right-hander Ian Rognerud improved to 2-1 and helped his cause by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs in the Angels’ Metro Classic Conference victory at Horlick Field.
Shortstop Logan Marino went 2 for 3 with a walk, triple and three runs for the Angels (9-4, 5-3 MCC). Center fielder Noah Rogers went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. And catcher Anthony Schiro went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
ST. JOSEPH 11, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3: Brandon Pum drove in two runs for the Hilltoppers in a Metro Classic Conference game at Beaumont Field.
The Hilltoppers (6-7, 4-5 MCC) trailed 6-1 after three innings. The Lancers scored 11 runs on 15 hits. Pum went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a stolen base. Sam Phillips went 2 for 2 with a double, RBI, walk and two runs scored.
MARTIN LUTHER 7, LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 5: A sixth-inning rally went against the LPs in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.
The LPs scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning and took a 4-3 lead. The Spartans responded in the bottom of the inning and scored four runs. The LPs scored a run in the top of the seventh inning but the Spartans held to a 7-5 win.
Each team committed a pair of errors and left eight on base in the game. Koby Krekling went 2 for 4 for the LPs with a double and a RBI. Connor Kelly 1 for 3 with a double and a walk. And Alex Kelly went 1 for 4 with a double and a RBI.
Golf
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEETS: Horlick’s Ben Adams dominated on the front and back nine at South Hills Country Club, leading all Racine County golfers.
Adams, a junior, shot a 4-over-par 40 on the front, then carded a 3-over 39 on the back. Horlick finished in sixth place overall on the front with 181 strokes and in third on the back with 170 strokes.
Case freshman Sam Nolan shot a 5-over 41 on the front and led the Eagles to a third place finish with 173 strokes. On the back, Brayden Lopiccolo shot a team-best 7-over 43 and the Eagles finished in fifth at 178 strokes.
Park had incomplete scores on both the front and back, but Kevin Leslie shot a team-best 47 on the front and 46 on the back.
Franklin was first in both mini-meets with 160 strokes on the front and 162 strokes on the back.
Tennis
PRAIRIE 7, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Hawks swept the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Prairie.
No. 1 Pranav Bajaj defeated Ethan Woitach 7-6 (4), 6-4. No. 2 Nick Ruffo defeated Sam French 6-1, 6-3. The No. 1 doubles team of Anthony Babu and Gabe Perez defeated Connor Petricek and Zach Cotter 6-0, 6-1. And No. 2 Finn Chilsen and J.D. Dreifuerst defeated Caleb Chernowski and Nick Wolf 6-1, 6-1.
“Bajaj and Ruffo played well and came out with wins,” Prairie coach Nick Schafer said. “Bajaj jumped out to a 5-2 lead in each set before Woitach mounted a comeback in each.”
WATERFORD 5, BURLINGTON 2: Waterford swept doubles in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Burlington.
No. 1 Sam and Josh Fay defeated Burlington’s Leo Puntillo and Nate Bowman 6-1, 6-0. No. 2 Ethan Brannen and Isaiah Bergsted defeated Brandon Schmidt and Tommy Martin 6-2, 6-1. And No. 3 Drew and Jack DeGreef defeated Zeke Tiedt and Max Meier 6-1, 6-1.
Burlington’s Malik Tiedt, at No. 1 singles, defeated Jason Splitgerber 6-0, 6-0. And No. 2 Quinn Adamek defeated Michael Bose 5-7, 6-4, 6-0.
Waterford is 11-4 overall and 5-2 in the SLC.
FRANKLIN 6, HORLICK 1: No. 2 singles player Sean Steinbach earned the only win for the Rebels in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Village Club in Franklin. Steinbach beat Jack Calkins 6-4, 6-3.
BADGER 7, UNION GROVE 0: Soren Miller, at No. 3 singles, gave the Broncos their best chance at a win, but was defeated by Jake Bethel 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 during a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Union Grove.
