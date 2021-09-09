High school boys: Zikowski scores clutch goal for Union Grove

The Eagles (3-2-1) held the Warriors scoreless for the first 25 minutes, but they were unable to capitalize on two early opportunities. One shot hit the post, while another shot from three yards out missed.

Muskego broke the scoreless tie in the 25th minute with a goal, then added another in the 32nd minute. After the halftime break, the Warriors added another goal in the 51st minute and scored two more in the final five minutes of the match.

Case has now lost two consecutive games, but Anderle felt more encouraged by his team’s effort at Muskego. After losing at Indian Trail 5-1 earlier in the week, he was relieved to see a more competitive performance against an experienced team.

“This was the best game we played all year,” Anderle said. “This was a total team effort. We have a younger team and our chemistry is only going to grow.”

DELAVAN-DARIEN 1, WATERFORD 0: Despite late chances for the Wolverines, an early goal by Southern Lakes Conference opponent Comets managed to win it at Waterford.

“Obviously it is a heartbreaker to lose by one goal at home,” Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. “Delevan has two top tier players in Jonothan Diaz and Estevan Colin and that is all it took to go down 1-0 early.”