High school boys: Zikowski scores clutch goal for Union Grove

Sean Jung kept waiting for that one moment.
And then his Union Grove High boys soccer team finally came through.
Owen Zikowski scored on an assist from Tank Anderson in the 51st minute and the Broncos went on to edge Lake Geneva Badger is a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
"We actually were under a lot of pressure in the second half," Jung said. "We just were not relaxed.
"And then my center back, Ryan Petrovic won a ball and he played a nice long 25-yard pass to Tank and Tank delivered a ball right behind Badger's back line. They were doing a real nice job covering all night, but that was the one time we moved the ball quick enough to expose them."
Mitchell Curtin had seven saves for the Broncos (2-1-1).
"Mitchell has a great night," Jung said.
BURLINGTON 20, WILMOT 0: John Cowan and Brady Marchese each had hat tricks in the Demons' Southern Lakes Conference victory at Burlington.
Weston Kairis, a freshman, Kolton Krueger and Drew Stutzman each added two goals for the Demons (5-0-1, 1-0 SLC). Ben Graham had a goal and two assists.
MUSKEGO 5, CASE 0: Despite the lopsided score, coach Gregg Anderle couldn’t help but be upbeat about his team.
The Eagles (3-2-1) held the Warriors scoreless for the first 25 minutes, but they were unable to capitalize on two early opportunities. One shot hit the post, while another shot from three yards out missed.
Muskego broke the scoreless tie in the 25th minute with a goal, then added another in the 32nd minute. After the halftime break, the Warriors added another goal in the 51st minute and scored two more in the final five minutes of the match.
Case has now lost two consecutive games, but Anderle felt more encouraged by his team’s effort at Muskego. After losing at Indian Trail 5-1 earlier in the week, he was relieved to see a more competitive performance against an experienced team.
“This was the best game we played all year,” Anderle said. “This was a total team effort. We have a younger team and our chemistry is only going to grow.”
DELAVAN-DARIEN 1, WATERFORD 0: Despite late chances for the Wolverines, an early goal by Southern Lakes Conference opponent Comets managed to win it at Waterford.
“Obviously it is a heartbreaker to lose by one goal at home,” Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell said. “Delevan has two top tier players in Jonothan Diaz and Estevan Colin and that is all it took to go down 1-0 early.”
Colin got what ended up being the game-winning goal in the 10th minute for the Comets. Alex Randelzhofer kept things close for the Wolverines (2-4, 0-1 in conference) with seven saves.
“The second half we unlocked the game a little and things started to open up for us but our chances just didn’t fall our way,” said Cresswell.
Volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, ST. CATHERINE'S/PRAIRIE/LUTHERAN 0: The Broncos opened their Southern Lakes Conference season with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-10 at Burlington.
"Burlington played strong in all facets of the game," coach Mike Jones said. "Blocking has been a huge improvement and our defense keeps us in some good rallies through the match, giving us a chance to score often. We also served well."
Braeden Tomczak led Burlington with eight kills and three blocks. Other leaders were Wren Dietz (four aces), Ryan Gonzalez (14 assists), Jackson Phillips (14 digs) and Keegan Skiles (three blocks).
UNION GROVE 3, WILMOT 1: The Broncos passed yet another early season test, defeating Wilmot 25-20, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove.
Luke Anderson had 18 kills and Ty Geschke had 12 kills, four blocks and two aces to lead Union Grove (3-0, 2-0 SLC).
“They are a contender this season in the conference,” coach Jamie Anderson said about his team. “We didn’t play a perfect match, but we were able to rally and stay consistent when needed.”