The Waterford High School boys baseball team couldn’t have asked for a better day Tuesday afternoon.
The temperature reached 65 degrees and the Wolverines defeated Southern Lakes Conference opponent Delavan-Darien 7-0 and 10-0 in a doubleheader at Waterford.
In the first game, Zach Guenther allowed two hits, two walks and struck out nine in seven innings.
“Zach’s stuff was absolutely electric today,” Waterford coach Lance Bestland said. “He was commanding his fastball really well and when hitters go down two strikes on him, he’s hard to hit.”
Aaron Chapman went 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs.
The second game was much of the same for the Wolverines (4-2, 3-1 SLC). Cole Weinkauf pitched a five-inning one-hitter and struck out three in the 10-0 victory.
Waterford first baseman Boyd Biggs went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and a double.
“It was a really nice effort all around for us today,” Bestland said. “Couldn’t have asked for better starts from our pitchers today.”
BURLINGTON 17-5, BADGER 3-1: Trent Turzenski and Trey Krause provided the pitching and the power as the Demons swept a Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader at Burlington.
In the first game, Krause went 3 for 3, scored three runs and drove in three as Burlington had 15 hits in a 17-3, five-inning win. On the mound, Turzenski pitched four shutout innings, allowed three hits and struck out eight. Also for the Demons (3-1, 3-0 SLC), Daniel Peterson went 3 for 4 with a double and drove in four runs.
In the second game, a 5-1 win, Turzenski went 2 for 2 — a home run and a double — and scored two runs. On the mound, Krause was near-untouchable, allowing two hits in seven innings and striking out 16. Michael Rozell went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
UNION GROVE 8-5, WILMOT 7-3: Owen Erickson went a combined 5 for 8 with a triple in the Broncos’ Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader sweep at Union Grove.
In the first game, Collin Long pitched in relief in his first varsity appearance and got the win. He went 2⅓ innings, allowed no runs on three hits and struck out four.
“Collin was great for us in relief and he was a big reason why we took the first game,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said.
In the second game, pitchers Jake Zimmermann and Dylan Mutchie combined for 10 strikeouts. Luke Hansen went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Union Grove improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in conference.
INDIAN TRAIL 21, PARK 0: Ruben Bernal recorded the Panthers lone hit in a Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.
The Panthers (0-5, 0-4 SEC) trailed 13-0 after the second inning. The Hawks (5-1, 3-1) collected 21 runs from 16 hits. The Panthers’ Bernal went 1 for 2 with a triple.
FRANKLIN 4, CASE 3: The Eagles fell short in 10 innings in a Southeast Conference game at Franklin.
The Eagles (0-6, 0-4 SEC) held their own with the Sabers and held a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the seventh.
The Sabers strung together a few hits in the bottom of the inning and sent the game into extra innings.
“It was a great game all the way around but the ball just did not bounce our way this time,” Case coach James Ricchio said.
For the Eagles, Matt Freesma went 3 for 4 with an RBI.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 11, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5: The Hilltoppers could not overcome a tough first few innings, losing a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.
The Hilltoppers (1-3, 1-2 MCC) trailed 4-2 before the Pacers scored six runs in the second inning. Cade Dirksmeyer went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Golf
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR MEET: Led by Nate Koch and Connor Brown, the Broncos shot their way to a second place at Rivermoor Golf Club.
Koch shot a 79 to finish second among individuals and Brown carded an 81 to finish third. As a team Union Grove shot a 349, 12 strokes behind first-place Badger.
Waterford, which placed fifth at 381, was led by Josh Koszarek, who shot an 89. Burlington finished in seventh at 455. Greg Lois shot a team-best 103.
Tennis
PRAIRIE 6, DOMINICAN 1: Outside of a tough opening match at No. 1 singles, the Hawks enjoyed a near-perfect day in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Prairie.
At No. 1 singles, Pranav Bajaj lost to Teddy Wong 6-2, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Nick Ruffo defeated Jack Kister 6-2, 6-4.
The No. 1 doubles team of Anthony Babu and Gabe Perez defeated Sam Keehan and Simon Nelson 6-1, 6-2. And the No. 2 doubles team of Finn Chilsen and J.D. Dreifuerst defeated Max Stieg and Charlie Hudak 6-0, 6-1.
ST. CATHERINE’S 4, MARTIN LUTHER 3: The Angels won two of three doubles matches, but lost a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Greendale.
St. Catherine’s No. 1 doubles duo of Connor Petricek and Zach Cotter beat Logan Allender and Jordan Zhou 6-2, 6-1, while Caleb Chernouski and Nick Wulf beat Reggie Ortiz and Jaedon Brandt 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Sam French won the only singles match for the Angels, beating Edwin Zazueta 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
BADGER 5, WATERFORD 2: Sam and Josh Fay won at No. 1 doubles and Drew and Jack De Greef won at No. 3 doubles, but those were the only victories the Wolverines had in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Waterford.
The Fays, who qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament last season, defeated Wyatt Vandyke and Carson Derda 6-2, 7-6, while the De Greefs beat David Vicia and Nash Hale 6-3, 6-2 for Waterford (4-3 overall).
ELKHORN 7, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons had competitive opening sets, but lost a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Elkhorn.
At No. 1 singles, Malik Tiedt lost to Nick White — a four-year starter at No. 1 singles — 6-4, 6-1.
At No. 3 singles, Max Meier forced an opening set tiebreaker against Preston Ward, but lost 7-5, 6-3. The No. 2 doubles team of Brandon Schmidt and Nate Bowman lost to Drew and Dakota Webster 6-4, 6-2.
UNION GROVE 4, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 2: Darkness suspended play but the Broncos guaranteed themselves victory in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Union Grove.
The Broncos (1-5, 1-0 SLC) took wins in No. 3 and No. 4 singles. Logan Wirtz defeated Jack Weis 6-2, 6-1. Ryan Davis defeated Ethan Chyla 6-2, 6-3. The No. 1 doubles team of Drake Miller and Ethan Squires defeated Garett Reynolds and Mason Yee 6-1, 6-0. And the No. 2 doubles team of Mickey Revolinski and Tommy Hempel defeated Austin Dority and Tyler Yee 6-1, 6-1.
The No. 3 doubles match between Broncos’ Soren Miller and Lucas Martin and Falcons’ Zach Cain and Colton Solo was suspended due to darkness in the third set with Miller and Martin ahead 6-3, 5-7, 5-4.
