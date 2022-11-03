High school boys volleyball: Union Grove's dream season ends in WIAA state quarterfinals

The breakout season for the Union Grove High School boys volleyball team may be over, but the feeling will carry over for years to come.

The Broncos won the second set against state power Hartland Arrowhead Thursday, but the Warhawks showed their experience and ability and won a WIAA State Tournament quarterfinal 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Union Grove finishes its season at 25-7, a season that brought its first Southern Lakes Conference championship and its first state tournament appearance.

“It was pretty awesome to go toe to toe with one of the top teams in the state,” Broncos coach Jamie Anderson said. “It’s been a pretty magical season — we went into the season and talked about our goal on the first day, and our main goal was to win the conference for the first time ever.

“We didn’t even talk about going to state, but I thought we had the team that can win our conference. We have a banner (in the gym) for (conference) boys volleyball and we have something to put on it.”

Going into the quarterfinal, in which Arrowhead (33-9) was seeded No. 2 and Union Grove was No. 7, Anderson said his team needed to show early that it could compete.

“I told the team if we wanted win, we needed to put Arrowhead to the test and win one of first two sets and put pressure on them to elevate their game,” Anderson said. “When a high seed plays a low seed, they may think they have an easy time. Our goal was to win one of the first two sets and see how they responded. Maybe they would get nervous and make more errors.”

After Arrowhead won the first set, Union Grove made an adjustment to move the ball around to different parts of the net for the attack and using senior middle hitters Zac Montgomery and Jack Waters along with outside hitters Ty Geschke and Hudson Dresen.

It worked as the Broncos attacked and blocked well, forcing the Warhawks to 12 hitting errors and a minus-.133 hitting percentage.

“I thought we played well in the first set, but we couldn’t close it out,” Anderson said. “We moved the ball around and got the middles involved more. The offense runs through Ty and Hudson, but we mixed it up and diversified and that was the key to our offensive success.

“Our defense was amazing in set 2 — we dug out a lot of balls and our passes were on target. Domenic (McDougal) is a great setter and he put ball where we wanted it to be successful. Our libero James May was amazing, digging out big shots and his serve receive put us in good positions.”

But Arrowhead regained control in the final two sets, using a strong service game to get into an offensive rhythm. The Warhawks hit .607 in the final set.

“Give credit to Arrowhead,” Anderson said. “They picked up their serve aggression and that hurt us in serve receive. They always seemed to be in system and they were able to run what they wanted.

“They are too good a team to let them do that. It made a real difference and they picked up their play. The third set was close, then they seemed to catch fire in the fourth set.

“It sort of got away from us and it was tough to close the gap, but we battled them for four sets. I thought we brought good energy and executed well the things we wanted to do. We showed we belonged.”

Dresen, a junior, had 12 kills and Geschke had 11 kills. McDougal had 30 assists, May had nine digs and Montgomery had two solo blocks.

The Broncos will lose five seniors — Geschke, May, McDougal, Montgomery, Waters — and all five were integral in the success of the team, both in matches and as leaders in practice all season. Geschke, May and McDougal were team tri-captains.

“The seniors came in focused every day and were great teammates,” Anderson said. “Part of being team that can go to state is a team full of good teammates who work hard together in the gym, respect each other and have each other’s back. They were a strong part of our season’s success.”

Arrowhead’s three outside hitter each had double-digit kills — Bennet Adams had 19, Charlie Andorfer had 13 and Bennett Wentzel had 10.

“We had a hard time with their outsides,” Anderson said. “They hit the ball high and it was a real adjustment to deal with those guys.”