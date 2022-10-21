High school boys volleyball roundup: Burlington advances in WIAA playoffs, will face Wilmot next

Like the football team later Friday, the Burlington High School boys volleyball team began the WIAA playoffs on a strong note.

The Demons served well and played good defense as they swept Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 25-11, 25-8, 25-20 in a WIAA regional final at Burlington.

The match was played prior to the Burlington football team’s 27-14 victory over Racine County and Southern Lakes Conference rival Waterford in a WIAA Division 2 first-round game, and the mojo may have carried over from the volleyball team.

Karsen Skiles led the offense for the Demons (18-16) with nine kills, setter Chris Naber had 15 assists, Braden Tomcyzk led the serving with six aces and Tomcyzk and Jackson Phillips each had nine digs.

“We came out and served strong and played great defense,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said.

The Demons will have another rematch with SLC co-champion Wilmot Tuesday in the sectional semifinal at Wilmot. The Panthers swept Kenosha Tremper 3-0 in another regional final Friday.

The teams played each other three times during the regular season, with Burlington winning 2-0 at the Waukesha Fusion Invitational on Sept. 10, but losing both of the teams’ SLC matchups, 3-1 on Sept. 22 and 3-2 on Oct. 13.

The winner of that match will play either Union Grove or Kenosha Indian Trail in the sectional final on Oct. 29. Indian Trail won in five sets over Westosha Central and Union Grove had a bye Friday.

CASE 3, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN/PRAIRIE 0: The Eagles advanced to Tuesday’s sectional semifinal with a 25-20, 25-10, 25-21 victory over the Angels in a WIAA regional final Friday at Case.

No player statistics were available for Case (14-8) or St. Catherine's Co-op (2-16) Friday night.

Case will host Muskego Tuesday in the sectional semifinal match at Case. Muskego swept Greendale 3-0 to advance.

First-year Angels coach Reid Koenen, a former Prairie and Texas State University basketball standout, said he was pleased with how well his team competed with a strong Case squad.

“We were able to keep the match close against what I think is probably the best team in Racine County,” Koenen said. “I was super proud of the boys and the way they played tonight. Looking at just records, everyone probably expected a blowout win for Case, but to see my boys push them to the brink in the first and third sets was a huge accomplishment for a team that only won two games this year.

“I can’t thank my seniors enough for their energy and commitment to leading the team down the stretch over the last few weeks. It’s always tough having your season end, but I know those four boys all have a bright future ahead of them. I’m really looking forward to growing this program next year and beyond.”

FRANKLIN 3, PARK 0: The Panthers were swept 25-10, 25-17, 25-14 Friday in a WIAA regional final at Franklin.

Park went 0-15 this season and had to face the top sectional seed in the first round of the playoffs. Franklin (18-5) also received votes in the final Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll of the season.

“I was pleased with how we played,” Panthers coach Peter Leslie said. “We don’t have many club players, and most teams are full of them. We’re teaching everyone from the basics.”

Senior Braden Roushia led the Panthers’ offense with six kills and sophomore Cameron Betker finished with six assists and added four digs to lead the defense.

“A lot of the Franklin parents and coaching staff were complimentary,” Leslie said. “You can’t control wins and losses, but you can control getting better.”

WHITNALL 3, HORLICK 1: The Falcons defeated the Rebels 25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, in a WIAA final Friday at Horlick.

No further details or statistics were available for Horlick (4-10) Friday night.