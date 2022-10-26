High school boys volleyball: Geschke, May lead Union Grove to first WIAA sectional final

It was a battle of conference champions Tuesday when the Union Grove and Kenosha Indian Trail high school boys volleyball teams met in a WIAA sectional semifinal at Union Grove.

The Broncos finished 9-1 to tie Wilmot for the Southern Lakes Conference title, while the Hawks went 7-0 to win the Southeast Conference.

Union Grove may have proven the SLC to be the superior conference as it rallied in each of the last two sets to beat Indian Trail 25-19, 24-26, 30-28, 25-23.

With Burlington’s 3-2 victory over Wilmot in another sectional semifinal Tuesday, it will be an all-SLC sectional championship match at 7 p.m. Saturday at Burlington.

It will also be Union Grove's first appearance in a sectional final.

After splitting the first two sets Tuesday, the Broncos (22-6) were trailing Indian Trail (18-18) by six points in the third set, but found a way to pull out the set for a 2-1 lead.

Union Grove found itself behind again in the fourth set at 19-14 and Broncos coach Jamie Anderson called a time out.

“We talked in our huddle about staying relaxed and taking two points at a time until we catch them at 22, and then push for the win,” Anderson said.

The strategy paid off as they got within 22-21, then senior libero James May served an ace that tied the match at 22-22. May had five aces in the match, none bigger than that one.

“I thought James May’s serving was incredibly clutch today,” Anderson said. “It seemed like all of his aces came in pivotal situations.”

After trading serves, the Broncos led 24-23 and were at match point, with sophomore defensive specialist Will Marshall serving.

“When we got the match-point serve, Will Marshall hit an amazing serve that put them severely out of system and led to a hitting error to give us the win,” Anderson said. “I was so impressed with how much resilience and heart we showed in battling back when down in multiple sets for the victory.

“The guys just kept believing in themselves and never gave up, it was such a big moment of growth for us.”

The top offensive performance was by senior 6-foot-1 outside hitter Ty Geschke, who was dominant at the net with 24 kills. He also broke the school record for career kills with 725, surpassing the previous record of 718 set by Eli Scheckel as a senior in 2017. Geschke, who will be able to add to that total Saturday, also had two blocks and 14 digs.

“Ty Geschke was really so clutch for us today,” Anderson said. “The players of the match were Ty Geschke and James May, hands down.”

Junior outside hitter Hudson Dresen had 11 kills, four aces and eight digs, senior middle hitter Zac Montgomery had seven kills and five blocks, senior setter Domenic McDougal had 42 assists, May had a team-high 21 digs, Marshall had 12 digs and senior middle hitter Jack Waters had three blocks.

BURLINGTON 3, WILMOT 2: The Demons made an adjustment in their blocking scheme and it made all the difference as they rallied to upset the Southern Lakes Conference co-champion Panthers 23-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-12, 15-11 Tuesday in a WIAA sectional semifinal at Wilmot.

From the outset, Burlington coach Mike Jones said his team had trouble blocking Wilmot (23-9) as the Panthers took a 2-1 lead in sets.

That’s when Jones made the change to shift the block to the outside and to have the players blocking to leave their feet slightly sooner. That got the Demons (19-16) back in a good rhythm and in system.

“When we finally figured out the blocking, we were near perfect,” Jones said. “We played as a team tonight and earned this win.”

Burlington was able to run its offense efficiently and won points both in system and winning the scramble points.

The Demons broke open a close fourth set on a five-point service run by senior outside hitter Braeden Tomczyk, and the momentum carried into the final set.

“The turning point was set four, when we served well, blocked well and hit well,” Jones said. “Our defense also stepped up late in the match.”

Senior 5-foot-10 outside hitter Wren Dietz played big for Burlington, putting down 16 kills, and setters Chris Naber (junior) and Mason Tomczyk (sophomore) perfectly split the setting duties with 19 assists each. Braeden Tomczyk had three aces, senior right-side hitter Brett Foulke had four blocks and senior libero Jackson Philips had 21 digs.

The sectional final was preassigned by the WIAA to be played at Burlington.

CASE 3, MUSKEGO 1: The Eagles and Warriors had a tough battle in the second and third sets, but Case was able to win the fourth set to win a WIAA sectional semifinal 25-17, 24-26, 32-30, 25-19 Tuesday at Case.

The Eagles (15-8) advance to play Franklin (19-5) in the sectional final Saturday at Horlick. The Sabers, who finished second in the Southeast Conference behind Kenosha Indian Trail, beat Whitnall 25-18, 25-8, 25-16 in another sectional semifinal Tuesday.

Connor Sandkuhler and Cameron Werner led the offense with nine kills each and all of Matt Cyr’s 18 assists went to the duo. Libero Aiden Sepanski had 10 digs for Case.

The Eagles have not been to a sectional final since 2017, when they upset Franklin 25-17, 25-19, 25-12 in the sectional semifinal. Case lost to Muskego 3-2 in the sectional final.

In between, the Eagles have had a tough time against the Sabers, losing 3-0 twice this season, in a regular-season SEC match on Sept. 1 and in the SEC Tournament on Oct. 15.

Case also lost to Franklin 3-0 in the teams’ only meetings in 2021 and 2019, and lost 3-1 in their only regular-season meetings in 2018 and 2017.