High school boys volleyball: Case beats Horlick to reach WIAA sectional final

Horlick was led by Dan Fish (13 kills), Joel Svatek (33 assists), Gavin Hirsch (two aces), Zamarion Dyess (11 digs) and Jadin Dombrowski (three blocks).

“Going into this match, we knew what we were up against and needing to bring our ‘A’ game and high energy into rival territory,” Rebels coach DJ Thomas said. “We came out a little flat, but picked it up at the end with some great scrappy plays, significant offensive kills and hustle points from all our players.

“I want to thank my seniors and all my players for putting everything on the court tonight and their hard work this season.”

MUKWONAGO 3, BURLINGTON 1: The No. 3-seeded Demons won the first set against No. 1 seed Mukwonago, but the Indians won the next three for a 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-23 victory in a WIAA sectional semifinal Tuesday at Mukwonago.

Burlington finishes the season 18-13-1.

“We had a fire to start the night and that helped us win the first set, but unfortunately, Mukwonago (13-13) recovered and went on to win the next three sets,” Demons coach Mike Jones said. “Mukwonago played very well and was a little too tough for us to handle. But minus the second set, we were in every set all the way to the end.