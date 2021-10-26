High school boys volleyball: Case beats Horlick to reach WIAA sectional final

At the most important point of the season, the rubber match between the Case and Horlick high school boys volleyball teams went the way of the Eagles Tuesday.
After splitting their matches during the Southeast Conference season and tournament this season, Case dominated the first game of the teams’ WIAA sectional semifinal and played well the rest of the way for a 25-13, 25-20, 25-23 victory over the Rebels at Case.
The No. 2-seeded Eagles (10-8) advance to play No. 1 seed Kenosha Indian Trail at 7 p.m. Saturday in the sectional final at Case. The Hawks (22-13) rolled past Kenosha Tremper 25-20, 25-15, 25-11 Tuesday at Indian Trail.
Connor Sandkuhler led Case with 13 kills, Nate Rodriguez had 23 assists, Cameron Werner had three blocks and libero Justin Keopanya “played a great defensive game,” Eagles coach Chris Falbo said, with seven digs.
Case and Horlick split their matches this fall. During the SEC regular season, the Eagles rallied to win 19-25, 25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 16-14 on Sept. 29, but the Rebels evened the season series by winning 25-12, 25-23 at the SEC Tournament on Oct. 16.
Even on its home court — the site was chosen before the playoffs began — Case will have its hands full with Indian Trail, which has won the last four SEC titles. In the teams’ only meeting this season (Sept. 8), the Hawks won 25-14, 25-14, 25-10 at Kenosha.
Horlick was led by Dan Fish (13 kills), Joel Svatek (33 assists), Gavin Hirsch (two aces), Zamarion Dyess (11 digs) and Jadin Dombrowski (three blocks).
“Going into this match, we knew what we were up against and needing to bring our ‘A’ game and high energy into rival territory,” Rebels coach DJ Thomas said. “We came out a little flat, but picked it up at the end with some great scrappy plays, significant offensive kills and hustle points from all our players.
“I want to thank my seniors and all my players for putting everything on the court tonight and their hard work this season.”
MUKWONAGO 3, BURLINGTON 1: The No. 3-seeded Demons won the first set against No. 1 seed Mukwonago, but the Indians won the next three for a 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-23 victory in a WIAA sectional semifinal Tuesday at Mukwonago.
Burlington finishes the season 18-13-1.
“We had a fire to start the night and that helped us win the first set, but unfortunately, Mukwonago (13-13) recovered and went on to win the next three sets,” Demons coach Mike Jones said. “Mukwonago played very well and was a little too tough for us to handle. But minus the second set, we were in every set all the way to the end.
“We had some timely blocks, we served well and we played great defense. Unfortunately, our attack was not as strong, which gave them too many opportunities.”
Zayne Koehnke had eight kills, Ryan Gonzalez had 13 assists and Jackson Phillips and Gonzalez had three aces each to lead the offense for Burlington. Defensively, Phillips had 20 digs and Braeden Tomczyk had four blocks.
Jones said his players had virtually nothing left after the match.
“My guys played their butts off tonight, just like they have done for me all season long,” Jones said. “I couldn't be more proud of this group of guys. It was a tough way to end the night and our season, but we held our heads high knowing we did leave it all on the court.”
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos battled, but the state-ranked Crusaders won a WIAA sectional semifinal 25-17, 25-21, 25-15 Tuesday at Waukesha.
Union Grove (18-13) was led on offense by Ty Geschke (seven kills), Luke Anderson (six kills), James May (two aces) and Domenic McDougal (17 assists). May (14 digs), Tyson Skalecki (four blocks) and Zac Montgomery (three blocks) led the defense.
Catholic Memorial (14-5) finished the regular season ranked fifth in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll and will play Mukwonago Saturday in the sectional final.