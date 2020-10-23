High school boys volleyball: Burlington holds off Union Grove for WIAA regional title

When the Burlington High School boys volleyball team fell behind in their WIAA regional final match against Union Grove Friday, Demons coach Mike Jones didn’t panic, instead relying on his players to follow through with the game plan.
His faith in his team was rewarded with a hard-fought 21-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 15-12 victory at Burlington.
The Demons (4-6) advance to a sectional semifinal match at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Paddock Lake against Westosha Central, which had a bye Friday. During Southern Lakes Conference play, the unbeaten Falcons (8-0) won both meetings.
Burlington split its season series with the Broncos, losing 3-1 on Sept. 22 and winning 3-1 on Oct. 8. Friday’s match was a combination of both.
After losing the third game to trail 2-1, Jones decided to let things ride.
“We didn’t make any changes,” Jones said. “We were playing well — actually, both teams were playing well — but we had some mental errors there and there and let Union Grove go on a couple runs.
“But we kept playing our game and in game four, our defense came alive and saved us.”
In the fifth game, the Broncos (2-7) took an early lead and led 9-8 midway through the game. That’s when the Demons went on a 5-0 run to flip the momentum and take a 13-9 lead. Union Grove got within 14-12 and Jones called a time out to talk to his players, but the finish was anticlimactic as the Broncos served the ball into the net to end the match.
Defense was one of the keys to victory, Jones said.
“Our defense was solid,” Jones said. “Jackson Phillips, our libero, stepped up and made his presence felt the entire match. (On offense) we spread the ball around, but not any one player was a difference-maker. They all played solid ball.”
Phillips finished with 20 digs and another strong defender was Ben Rummler, who had seven blocks.
Chase Ketterhagen led the offense with 12 kills and Dane Isermann had 19 assists and added two aces.
Union Grove’s stat leaders had similar numbers to show how evenly matched the teams were. Alex Johnson had 14 kills, Luke Anderson had 23 assists, Reid Merrill had 22 digs, Tyson Skalecki had six blocks and James May had two aces.
“We played a tough match,” Broncos coach Jamie Anderson said.
Playing against Westosha Central again will be a challenge, Jones said, but he may have a few surprises up his sleeve.
“They are a well-oiled machine,” Jones said. “They had a lot of talent returning and their chemistry is very good.
“We’ll have to go out and pull some tricks out and see what we can do.”
OAK CREEK 3, ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Angels put up a valiant fight despite being shorthanded in their 25-14, 25-22, 25-17 loss in a WIAA regional final at Oak Creek.
St. Catherine’s/Lutheran (1-8) lost five players in six days because of COVID-19 contact tracing and academic eligibility, coach Kara Avery said, but the players on hand never backed down.
“We are so impressed with the fight put up by these boys tonight,” Avery said. “They played with so much heart and put up a good fight.”
Three seniors led the way for the Angels. Grant May had 13 assists and nine digs, Dazerien Hicks had 16 digs, three blocks and three kills, and Daniel Szwed had 20 digs. Sophomore Tristan Ropiak had six kills.
“We were led by our three seniors, but every player had a huge contribution tonight,” Avery said.
