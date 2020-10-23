High school boys volleyball: Burlington holds off Union Grove for WIAA regional title

When the Burlington High School boys volleyball team fell behind in their WIAA regional final match against Union Grove Friday, Demons coach Mike Jones didn’t panic, instead relying on his players to follow through with the game plan.

His faith in his team was rewarded with a hard-fought 21-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 15-12 victory at Burlington.

The Demons (4-6) advance to a sectional semifinal match at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Paddock Lake against Westosha Central, which had a bye Friday. During Southern Lakes Conference play, the unbeaten Falcons (8-0) won both meetings.

Burlington split its season series with the Broncos, losing 3-1 on Sept. 22 and winning 3-1 on Oct. 8. Friday’s match was a combination of both.

After losing the third game to trail 2-1, Jones decided to let things ride.

“We didn’t make any changes,” Jones said. “We were playing well — actually, both teams were playing well — but we had some mental errors there and there and let Union Grove go on a couple runs.

“But we kept playing our game and in game four, our defense came alive and saved us.”