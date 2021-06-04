High school boys: Union Grove clinches second straight SLC baseball title

The run continues for the Union Grove High School baseball team.
Despite returning just three starters from their 2019 WIAA Division 2 runner-up team, the Broncos clinched their second straight Southern Lakes Conference championship Friday night with a doubleheader sweep at Union Grove. Pounding out a total of 28 hits, the Broncos defeated Wilmot 15-5 and 14-11.
“It’s always our No. 1 goal to win our conference,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “Obviously, when I took this job (in 2018), I wanted to get back on the winning track and we’re two-time conference champs, which is a huge accomplishment. I’m very proud of what we’ve done and I’m very fortunate to have good players and good assistant coaches.”
Nick Williams led the Broncos (20-3, 12-0 SLC) in the first game by going 3 for 4 with a double, home run, five RBIs and three runs scored. Remmi Sweet went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs, Nathan Williams had three runs and Maguire Delagrave homered and drove in two runs.
Noah France (4-0) allowed two hits and struck out nine in four innings. Left-hander Kaden Pfeffer did not allow an earned run in two innings of relief.
The Broncos trailed 11-7 after three innings in the second game, but scored seven runs in the top of the fifth. Union Grove had 17 hits, with Brady Katterhagen going 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Other leaders were Sweet (2 for 4, double, RBI), Beau Bloxdorf (2 for 4, two RBIs), Owen Nowak (3 for 4), Nathan Williams (three runs) and Nick Williams (three runs)
Eric Williamson pitched 4⅔ innings of scoreless relief. He allowed two hits and struck out five.
WATERFORD 21, DELAVAN-DARIEN 11: The red-hot Wolverines extended their winning streak to eight games on a hot day with a victory over the Comets in a six-inning Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Waterford.
Waterford (10-6, 6-5 SLC), who started the season 2-6, put on a hitting clinic with 20 hits, led by Garret Kay. The sophomore went 5 for 6 with three RBIs and scored every time he reached base. He had three singles, a double, a triple and stole a base.
Andrew Chapman (3 for 3, triple, four runs scored), Alexander Clarksen (3 for 5, double, two RBIs, three runs) and Trevor Hancock (3 for 5, three RBIs, three runs) also were a big part of the offense. Gavin Roanhouse (double) and Max Northrup also had three RBIs each.
The Wolverines scored in every inning, opening with an eight-run first. Delavan-Darien (3-13, 1-12) scored all of its runs in the first four innings, including six in the third, and the teams combined for 29 runs in the first four innings.
Roanhouse and Hancock struggled on the mound, combining to walk 11 batters, but Brock Malecki shut the door by pitching 2⅓ hitless innings and striking out five to earn the win.
BURLINGTON: Gage Peterson provided all the support he needed in the Demons’ 9-4 victory over Lake Geneva Badger in the first game of a Southern Lakes Conference split doubleheader Friday at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
Burlington (14-7, 11-3 SLC) used a fast start in the second game against Elkhorn to win 11-5 and guarantee a second-place finish in the SLC behind Union Grove.
In the first game, Peterson, a junior, allowed one earned run in six innings, with seven strikeouts and one walk. He also went 1 for 1 with a triple, two walks, three RBIs and a run scored. Leadoff hitter Joey Berezowitz went 2 for 4, stole two bases and scored a run, Connor O’Reilly went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Kale Dietz stole three bases.
In the second game, the Demons scored 10 runs in the first three innings, including six in the second, on the way to 13 hits.
Joe Zuleger went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and O’Reilly went 2 for 2 with three RBIs to lead Burlington, and Dietz (double) and Johnny Brau each had two hits. Dietz also got the pitching victory, pitching the first three innings, allowing two hits and striking out five.
INDIAN TRAIL 10, HORLICK 1: Joey Prudhom had three of the Rebels’ five hits and drove in their only run in this Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.
Prudhom doubled and stole a base for the Rebels (5-14, 5-12 SEC).
Boys tennis
SLC TOURNAMENT: Waterford’s four singles players finished fourth or better to lead the Wolverines in the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament Friday on a hot, windy day at Waterford and Burlington.
Waterford finished third in the tournament with 18 points, behind champion Lake Geneva Badger (32.5) and runner-up Westosha Central (32). Burlington and Union Grove tied for fifth with nine points. The eight teams finished in the same order in the tournament and in the overall SLC standings.
Leading the way for the Wolverines were No. 1 singles player Andrew Vescio and No. 3 singles player John Durand, who each finished second.
Vescio beat Burlington’s Max Meier 6-1, 6-3 in the first round and Union Grove’s Reid Frederickson 6-3, 6-3 in the first-flight semifinals to reach the final against Badger’s Evan Bernales. Vescio forced a first-set tiebreaker, but Bernales won the final 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Durand beat Burlington’s Aaron Wasik 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and Union Grove’s Soren Miller 6-4, 6-1 in the third flight semifinals, then lost to Westosha Central’s Reid Glassen 6-2, 6-1 in the final.
At No. 2 singles, Spencer Gross finished third, beating Union Grove’s Ryan Davis 6-1, 6-2. Davis beat Gross during the SLC regular season.
At No. 4 singles, Derek Splitgerber finished fourth, losing 6-2, 6-1 in the third-place match to Elkhorn’s Cammer Gromacki.
In doubles, Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke finished fourth at No. 3 doubles and Ian Louis-Gus Frost (No. 1) and Ethan Koszarek-Jake Dros (No. 2) each finished fifth.
“Singles carried us throughout the tournament,” Waterford coach Mike Schuster said. “We avenged earlier losses and the guys in the finals did a great job in tough conditions.
“It was really hot and windy and the kids are playing their best tennis right now going into the (WIAA Division 1) subsectionals Monday.”
Burlington had one runner-up as Chris Naber, at No. 4 singles, beat Delavan-Darien’s Kush Patel 6-3, 6-1 in the first round and Splitgerber 7-5, 6-2 in the fourth flight semifinals before losing to Westosha Central’s Brett Hanke 6-2, 6-0 in the title match. In doubles, Chad Vanswol and Owen Denoto (No. 2) took fourth.
Union Grove had fourth-place finishers in the first three singles flights (Frederickson at No. 1, Davis at No. 2, Miller at No. 3) and at No. 1 doubles (Hayden and Domenic McDougal).
Badger won all three doubles flights en route to the tournament title and Westosha won the No. 2, 3 and 4 singles flights.