High school boys: Union Grove clinches second straight SLC baseball title

The run continues for the Union Grove High School baseball team.

Despite returning just three starters from their 2019 WIAA Division 2 runner-up team, the Broncos clinched their second straight Southern Lakes Conference championship Friday night with a doubleheader sweep at Union Grove. Pounding out a total of 28 hits, the Broncos defeated Wilmot 15-5 and 14-11.

“It’s always our No. 1 goal to win our conference,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “Obviously, when I took this job (in 2018), I wanted to get back on the winning track and we’re two-time conference champs, which is a huge accomplishment. I’m very proud of what we’ve done and I’m very fortunate to have good players and good assistant coaches.”

Nick Williams led the Broncos (20-3, 12-0 SLC) in the first game by going 3 for 4 with a double, home run, five RBIs and three runs scored. Remmi Sweet went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs, Nathan Williams had three runs and Maguire Delagrave homered and drove in two runs.

Noah France (4-0) allowed two hits and struck out nine in four innings. Left-hander Kaden Pfeffer did not allow an earned run in two innings of relief.