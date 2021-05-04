High school boys: Union Grove baseball team remains unbeaten

The Union Grove High School baseball team continued its perfect start Tuesday.

Brady Katterhagen hit a home run and Maguire Delagrave and Eric Williamson each drove in three runs to help the Broncos stay undefeated with a 12-2 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Badger at Lake Geneva.

Union Grove (6-0, 3-0 SLC) trailed 2-1 after three innings before scoring three runs in the fourth inning and another six in the fifth to take control of the game. The Broncos also took advantage of five errors by the Badgers (0-4, 0-3).

Katterhagen went 2 for 4 and scored three runs, Ethan Horon was 2 for 3 with a double and drove in two runs, and Tommy Pinnow walked twice and scored three runs.

On the mound, Noah France allowed three hits and struck out seven in four innings to earn the win. Kade Pfeffer threw the final two innings and struck out two.

BURLINGTON 11, WATERFORD 0: Senior Joe Zuleger provided fine double duty, pitching five shutout innings and getting three hits as the Demons won a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Waterford.

Zuleger allowed three hits in five innings and struck out four. He also went 3 for 3.