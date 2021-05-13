High school boys: Union Grove baseball team maintains its groove

Several high school baseball teams in Racine County have struggled so far after missing last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Grove has been a big exception.

The Broncos improved to 11-0 with an 11-0 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Burlington Thursday at Union Grove. Union Grove defeated Burlington 11-1 Monday at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

“It’s great for us beating a team that has led our conference for the last five or six years,” said Union Grove coach Nate Meyer, whose team is 6-0 in the SLC. “To be able to get them twice this year is big for us and I know the guys look forward to playing them.”

Senior Isaiah Cerfus continued his strong season. He hit a bases-loaded double and a two-run single to drive in five runs. He also pitched a four-hitter with seven strikeouts to improve to 3-0.

“Obviously, with pitching and hitting, he’s come in hot and ready to go,” Meyer said. “Having that experience on varsity as a sophomore, he knew what was coming. It seems like every game, if it’s not his pitching, it’s his hitting.

Also leading the Broncos were shortstop Nick Williams, who went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Owen Nowak, who went 2 for 2 with an RBI and scored two runs.