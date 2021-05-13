High school boys: Union Grove baseball team maintains its groove

Several high school baseball teams in Racine County have struggled so far after missing last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Union Grove has been a big exception.
The Broncos improved to 11-0 with an 11-0 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Burlington Thursday at Union Grove. Union Grove defeated Burlington 11-1 Monday at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
“It’s great for us beating a team that has led our conference for the last five or six years,” said Union Grove coach Nate Meyer, whose team is 6-0 in the SLC. “To be able to get them twice this year is big for us and I know the guys look forward to playing them.”
Senior Isaiah Cerfus continued his strong season. He hit a bases-loaded double and a two-run single to drive in five runs. He also pitched a four-hitter with seven strikeouts to improve to 3-0.
“Obviously, with pitching and hitting, he’s come in hot and ready to go,” Meyer said. “Having that experience on varsity as a sophomore, he knew what was coming. It seems like every game, if it’s not his pitching, it’s his hitting.
Also leading the Broncos were shortstop Nick Williams, who went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Owen Nowak, who went 2 for 2 with an RBI and scored two runs.
Burlington (6-6, 6-3 SLC) was led by Joey Berezowitz and Joe Zuleger, who each went 1 for 1 with a walk.
WATERFORD 11, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The Wolverines beat the Falcons in five innings Thursday at Paddock Lake for their first Southern Lakes Conference victory of the season.
After two scoreless innings from both teams, Waterford (2-5, 1-5 SLC) scored five runs in the top of the third inning. The Wolverines followed that by scoring six runs over the next two innings to extend their lead.
Westosha Central (6-3, 4-2 SLC) committed four errors to help Waterford’s cause.
On the mound for Waterford, Dylan Questad pitched 4⅔ innings, striking out nine while giving up only one hit.
Calvin Hancock went 1 for 2 with a double and had a team-high four RBIs. Trevor Hancock went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and was walked three times, and Andrew Chapman went 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs.
MARTIN LUTHER 3, RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 0: The LPs struggled against sidearm-throwing Bailey Lemke in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.
The only hit for the LPs (5-6, 3-3 MCC) was a single by Jayce Jaramillo in the first inning. Their only other baserunners were Seth Hultman, who walked, and Henry Hoeft, who was hit by a pitch.
Lemke has struck out 29 in 17⅓ innings this season.
“He threw sidearm and that’s something we had not seen all year,” Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. “We were reaching and we only made solid contact a couple of times.”
ST. JOSEPH 11, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: It was a forgettable night for the Hilltoppers, who lost a Metro Classic Conference game at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
For Catholic Central (0-7, 0-6 MCC), Murphy O’Brien was a bright spot, going 3 for 3 with three singles, and teammate Cal Miles finished 2 for 3. Hilltoppers coach Jim Friend said Max Robson pitched well despite the loss.
SAINT THOMAS MORE 18, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: Senior second baseman Bennett Spolar had the Angels’ only hit in a Metro Classic Conference game at Horlick Field. Spolar also drew a walk for St. Catherine’s (0-9, 0-6 MCC).
Boys golf
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Case won an SEC mini-meet for the second time this week and third time this spring, totaling a season-low 160 Thursday at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.
Junior Sam Nolan led Case with a 2-over-par 38, followed closely by senior Brayden LoPiccolo at 40. Junior Jack Boscher and senior Jason Nelsen each shot a 41. Case also won the mini-meet Monday at Meadowbrook Country Club.
Franklin, led by medalist John Mirberger (37), was second at 168.
Horlick had its best finish of the season, taking fifth with 177, led by juniors Aaron Antreassian and Mike Cerny with 41 and 42, respectively.
Park’s only player, junior Eli Allison, shot a 49.
PACER INVITATIONAL: Racine Lutheran, led by the medalist duo of Scooter Molbeck and Brady Wilks, won the seven-team tournament hosted by Shoreland Lutheran at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton.
In the meet, each team had three two-man teams playing six holes of scramble, six holes of best ball and six holes of alternate shot.
Molbeck and Wilks ran away with the title, finishing with a 73 to beat runners-up Joseph Missurelli and Danny Brooks of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (82) by nine strokes.
The Crusaders took third and fourth as TJ Christensen and Jackson Woodward combined for an 83 and Riley Gall and Ben Hornak had an 84.
Prairie, which totaled 306, were led by Ben Reynolds and Andrew Schaefer, who totaled 87 to finish seventh.
Boys tennis
WATERFORD 4, ELKHORN 3: It came down to the wire for the Wolverines on Thursday, but their No. 3 doubles team of Castor Warnke and Johnny Holma won a three-set match to break a 3-3 tie for a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Elkhorn.
Warnke and Holma lost the first set, but came back to beat Cullen Gahart and Mason Markham 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.
Waterford (5-3, 3-0 SLC), which also won the first three flights in singles, preserved its undefeated conference record, a feat that coach Mike Schuster said signifies a lot about his team.
“It was a great match to help us get a win against Elkhorn, a team that we haven’t beat over the past few years,” Schuster said. “I was also really happy with the team’s play tonight and the poise the young guys showed.”
In singles, Andrew Vescio (No. 1) and Spencer Gross (No. 2) won in straight sets, and John Durand won a three-set match at No. 3, beating Cam Gromacki 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.
UNION GROVE 4, DELAVAN-DARIEN 2: The Broncos defeated the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Union Grove.
Hayden McDougal played very well at No. 1 singles, Union Grove coach Turner Albrecht said, beating Eli Stickney 6-1, 6-3. Ryan Davis remained undefeated in conference at No. 2 singles, beating Isai Gomez 6-2, 6-2.
Reid Frederickson and Dominic McDougal, who Albrecht said are making a push toward a WIAA state tournament berth, swept Matt Flores and Gabe Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Ryan Hoke and Evan Scherdtfeger beat Ken Shackett and Camden Kohout 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
BURLINGTON 7, WILMOT 0: The Demons got their first win of the season in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Burlington.
Maxwell Meier led singles with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Kaldan Kopp at No. 1 singles. Patrick Savaglia defeated Ray Dippold 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Zeke Tiedt and Luke Zigler defeated Isaac Blount and Evan Vazquez 6-0, 6-0 and at No. 2 doubles, Chad Vanswol and Ian Nie won 6-0, 6-1.
Wilmot did not have any players at No. 3 and 4 singles and No. 3 doubles.
“Everyone got going in the first set and kept it going,” Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said. “This is a good win for the kids to get under their belt, hopefully a turning point in the season.”
INDIAN TRAIL 7, CASE 0: The Eagles were swept Thursday in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Case.
At No. 1 doubles for Case (1-2, 1-1 SEC), Connor Mills and Chase Werner were competitive, Eagles coach Maureen Asfeld said, in a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Gavin Powell and Mateo Franke.
“Their last game had at least eight deuce points,” Asfeld said. “Connor and Chase fought valiantly on a couple of match points.”
The Eagles did not win a game in singles.