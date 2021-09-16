High school boys: Undermanned Union Grove soccer team keeps winning

The Union Grove High School boys soccer team has been hindered by injuries all season — not that anyone could surmise that by the Broncos' record.
Despite playing without its full roster once again, the Broncos defeated Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 2-0 in a nonconference match at Kenosha Thursday. It was their sixth straight victory.
"We've been battling a lot of injuries, but I think the character of this team is incredible," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "They just keep persevering and overcoming every setback.
"We've been playing without at least two starters the entire season and we're still finding ways to get results."
Jacob Howard, playing his first match this season, scored in the 40th minute in what Jung described as "a 25-yard rocket into the far corner." The assist was by Owen Zikowski.
Zikowski put the Broncos (7-1-1) up 2-0 on the Red Devils (4-3-2) in the 53rd minute on an assist by Jackson Barber.
Mitchell Curtin had five saves in his fourth shutout of the season. Ryan Petrovic, Lane Anderson and Gavin Fox led the defense, Jung said.
BURLINGTON 3, OAK CREEK 3: In a battle of evenly-matched teams, the Demons and Knights played to a draw in a nonconference match at Burlington.
Oak Creek (5-2-1) scored first, but Burlington (5-1-2) tied it at 1-1 on a goal by senior forward Kolton Krueger off an assist by sophomore midfielder Ben Graham in about the 15th minute.
Graham, who was involved in all three Demons goals, got another assist about 15 minutes later when his corner kick was put in the net by senior midfielder Andrew Stutzman.
Burlington took a 2-1 lead into the half, then Oak Creek tied it again early in the second half.
Graham broke the tie a little while later. Stutzman had a free kick and when the Knights’ goalkeeper couldn’t control the shot, Graham put in the rebound to put the Demons ahead 3-2.
Oak Creek evened up the match for good around the 70th minute when Burlington senior backup goalkeeper Casey Sommers was screened by a crowd in front of the net and a shot got through.
Demons coach Jake Cacciotti said Sommers played well overall, making several quality saves and helping the defense fend off a couple late pushes by the Knights.
“The momentum went both ways (in the match),” Cacciotti said. “We were defending pretty hard (at the end). Casey made four or five good saves and not much got by him.”
MILWAUKEE PIUS XI 3, WATERFORD 2: For the fourth time this season, the Wolverines lost a match by one goal.
Waterford led 2-1 at halftime of its nonconference match at Waterford Thursday, but gave up goals in the 44th and 65th minutes to spoil a strong effort from senior goalkeeper Alex Randelzhofer.
“This was a very painful way to learn that you have to play 80 minutes and not 40,” coach Andrew Cresswell said.
The Wolverines struck first with a goal by Jack Krueger, assisted by Owen Lewandowski, in the 16th minute, but the Popes responded immediately with an unassisted goal in the 17th minute.
Shortly before the half, Waterford took the lead again with a goal from Sam Torhorst (Owen Thomson) in the 38th minute.
After the break, Pius tied the game four minutes into the second half and took the lead on a goal in the 65th minute. The Wolverines had five possessions and three shots on goal in the final five minutes of the match, but were unable get the equalizer.
Randelzhofer finished with 12 saves for Waterford, including two double saves.
“Alex had a special game in goal for us tonight,” Cresswell said. “At two separate opportunities he was playing like a man possessed.”
At one point in the match, Randelzhofer made a save to the right of the goal, then lunged back to the left to save another shot one foot off of the goal line.
BADGER 10, CASE 0: The Eagles trailed 7-0 at the half and this nonconference match at Lake Geneva Thursday ended in the 60th minute.
Case (4-5-1), which has lost five of its last six matches since a 3-0-1 start, is struggling right now and Eagles coach Gregg Anderle said there are no excuses.
“We’re trying to play out of it and we’re taking our lumps,” said Anderle, whose team lost 10-0 to Southeast Conference foe Kenosha Bradford/Reuther on Tuesday. “We’re not a good team right now.”
Badger, which had 1-0 losses to Union Grove and Elkhorn in their previous three matches, is 7-2-2.
PRAIRIE 1, MARTIN LUTHER 0: After an unexpected week off, the Hawks shook off some rust and and beat the Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Greendale.
Prairie (3-0-2), ranked second in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, hadn’t played since Sept. 8. Their scheduled match Saturday against Pewaukee, ranked seventh in Division 2, was cancelled because there were no referees available.
The Spartans (1-6-1) played deep defensively, Hawks coach Corey Oakland said, and while Prairie had its chances, it had a tough time penetrating the defense.
After a scoreless first half, the Hawks kept pressure on Martin Luther. The Spartans tried to play aggressively, but that cost them in the 71st minute, when Daniel Bravo was taken down in the box as he attempted a shot and was awarded a penalty kick.
Bravo made the penalty for the only goal Prairie needed.
“In the second half, we established clear dominance and put constant pressure on their goal,” Oakland said. “We were particularly good attacking through our width, and created a number of great scoring chances, but credit goes to Martin Luther for making every opportunity difficult.”
Prairie goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg had to make just one save in earning the shutout. The Hawks outshot the Spartans 18-1.
Volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, UNION GROVE 2: Before a boisterous crowd at Burlington, the Demons started out fast, worked through a slump and then came back to win a Southern Lakes Conference match against the Broncos.
Burlington (8-6, 2-0 SLC) won 25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 18-25, 15-13.
"It was a long fought battle between two highly competitive teams," Burlington coach Mike Jones said. "Union Grove played well behind some good defense and some strong attacks, but the Demons played great defense and had some much needed blocks at timely spots of the match."
Braeden Tomczyk led Burlington in kills with 12. Other leaders were Keegan Skiles (five blocks, three aces), Ryan Gonzalez (22 assists) and Jackson Phillips (16 digs).
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, ST. CATHERINE’S/PRAIRIE/LUTHERAN 0: The Angels were swept 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday at St. Catherine’s.
Drew Schoneman led the St. Catherine’s co-op (1-5, 0-3 SLC) with five kills. Lucas Adams had four digs and Jordan Schmidt finished with eight assists.