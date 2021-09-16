High school boys: Undermanned Union Grove soccer team keeps winning

Waterford led 2-1 at halftime of its nonconference match at Waterford Thursday, but gave up goals in the 44th and 65th minutes to spoil a strong effort from senior goalkeeper Alex Randelzhofer.

“This was a very painful way to learn that you have to play 80 minutes and not 40,” coach Andrew Cresswell said.

The Wolverines struck first with a goal by Jack Krueger, assisted by Owen Lewandowski, in the 16th minute, but the Popes responded immediately with an unassisted goal in the 17th minute.

Shortly before the half, Waterford took the lead again with a goal from Sam Torhorst (Owen Thomson) in the 38th minute.

After the break, Pius tied the game four minutes into the second half and took the lead on a goal in the 65th minute. The Wolverines had five possessions and three shots on goal in the final five minutes of the match, but were unable get the equalizer.

Randelzhofer finished with 12 saves for Waterford, including two double saves.

“Alex had a special game in goal for us tonight,” Cresswell said. “At two separate opportunities he was playing like a man possessed.”