High school boys tennis roundup: Season ends for Sharpe, Orth at state tennis tournament

Calvin Sharpe and Jonathan Orth's run at the WIAA State Tennis Tournament came to an end in the second round on Friday afternoon.

The sixth seeded Prairie doubles team, who advanced to the second round on Thursday with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Antigo's Calvin Jansen and Nolan Bunnell, were matched up against sophomore Joey Darrow and senior Jack Savage of the University School of Milwaukee.

Sharpe and Orth displayed incredibly resiliency in their second round match at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison but lost to Darrow and Savage 6-2, 0-6, 11-9.

"It's hard to get and maintain momentum in the super tiebreaker," Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. "Momentum can change so fast."

The opening set was closer than the 6-2 margin suggested, Schafer said. Sharpe and Orth were close on points throughout the opening set but were able to reset and battle back.

"(Darrow and Savage) are a good team," Schafer said. "After the first set we reiterated that we needed to be more assertive and aggressive."

The Hawks' duo responded immediately. The extra pressure and pace that Sharpe and Orth played with led to a clean sweep in the second set.

The third set was contested under super tiebreaker rules in lieu of a traditional third and final set. Darrow and Savage (17-8) were able to get an early jump on Sharpe and Orth (11-5) and managed to hold out in the closing points of the tiebreaker to win the second round match.

"The tournament lost some of its intensity with the tiebreaker," Schafer said. "When matches keep building up that's when crowds form and start to watch. You can't have that with the super tiebreaker that ends in about 10 to 15 minutes."

While the result wasn't what either would have wanted — the experience was invaluable. Sharpe is a junior and Orth made his first state appearance as a freshman. Both have aspirations of competing as singles competitors but clicked as a doubles team.

"It's theirs for the taking," Schafer said of the two competing at singles next year. "We'll see what happens. They're going to be upset because of how things went but they are on the verge of being a dominant doubles team."

