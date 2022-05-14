High school boys tennis: Prairie wins MCC title; Waterford second in SLC

The Prairie School boys tennis team finished third during the Metro Classic Conference regular season.

The Hawks turned it up a couple of notches in the MCC Tournament Saturday.

Prairie reached the championship matches in five flights, winning three titles and taking second twice, and won the tournament at Prairie.

The Hawks finished behind regular-season champion Martin Luther and runner-up Milwaukee Saint Thomas More in the MCC dual meet standings, but finished no worse than third in any flight in the tournament to pass both teams.

Prairie won the tournament title with 32 points and also won the overall MCC title with 36 points. Martin Luther was second in the tournament (27) and had 33 overall points, and third-place Thomas More (23) had 28 overall.

“After a frustrating week of grit learning, we came through in clutch style today,” Hawks coach Nich Schafer said. “It definitely took the whole team. It was fun to watch.”

One of the most impressive performances, Schafer said, was by No. 4 singles player Ben Menzhuber. He played at No. 3 doubles most of the season, but was moved to singles because another player wasn’t able to compete.

Menzhuber won a third-set supertiebreaker in both of his matches and upset the top two seeds. He beat No. 2 seed Paul Gorioux of Martin Luther 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 in the semifinals, then edged top seed Ethan Emmons of Thomas More 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 in the championship match.

“He was clutch,” Schafer said.

Prairie’s No. 3 singles player Carson Emery, seeded second, also pulled off an upset, rallying to beat top seed Maelann Penhard of Martin Luther 3-6, 6-4, 10-8. Penhard beat Emery in straight sets in a dual meet earlier in the season.

Jon Orth and Calvin Sharpe, at No. 1 doubles for the Hawks, also got some payback. After winning easily in the semifinals, Orth and Sharpe faced Layton Carls and Payton Adams of Thomas More, who beat the Prairie duo in a dual meet earlier in the week.

This time, Orth and Sharpe took advantage of the chances they had and won 7-6 (3), 6-1 for the championship.

Schafer was pleased with the way his duo adjusted after the recent loss.

“They had some chances against them in the dual and took those chances in the tiebreaker to win it,” Schafer said. “They kept the pedal down and went up 5-0 in the second set.

“It was a great awakening for them to prove to themselves they’re a good doubles team.”

Taej Desai (No. 1 singles) and Mauricio Garduno (No. 2 singles) both finished second. The No. 2 seeded Garduno gave top seed and eventual champion Owen Laack of Martin Luther a battle in the final, losing 6-1, 3-6, 10-3.

Earlier this season, Garduno lost 6-2, 6-0 to Laack.

Desai lost 6-0, 6-1 to Teddy Wong of Whitefish Bay Dominican, who finished third in Division 2 in the state tournament last year and is expected to be a high seed again this season.

“His goal was to take one game from Teddy,” Schafer said of Desai.

The Prairie doubles teams of Devin Stoltenberg and Parker Kohl (No. 2) and Musa Rahman and Ryan Matthew (No. 3) both finished third and higher than their seeds. In their respective third-place matches, Stoltenberg-Kohl beat Caiden Lecce-Philip Rizzitano of Kenosha St. Joseph 6-3, 6-0 and Rahman-Matthew beat Eric LaMere-Cameron Keel of St. Joseph 6-4, 6-0.

St. Catherine’s/Lutheran had an incomplete team. The Angels’ best finish came at No. 3 doubles, where Gabe Beversdorf and Anthony Sosa finished fifth.

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Singles were the theme of the day for Waterford Saturday in the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament.

The Wolverines reached the championship match in each of the four singles flights, winning one championship, and that led them to a tie for second place in the eight-team tournament at Elkhorn and second place overall in the conference.

Westosha Central won the tournament with 30 points and Waterford and Elkhorn tied for second (23.5). Union Grove was fifth (12.5) and Burlington was seventh (7).

In the final conference standings, the Wolverines totaled 21 points (10 points for the dual meet season, 11 for their finish in the tournament) to finish second to the Falcons. The Broncos and Demons tied with Delavan-Darien for fifth (8).

Sophomore Andrew Vescio, last year’s All-Racine County Player of the Year, had little trouble in his opening matches on Thursday, then ran into Union Grove’s freshman sensation, Nolan Shaub, in the final Saturday.

Shaub, who went unbeaten in SLC dual meet competition, continued his impressive play with a 6-2, 6-2 victory. Shaub lost just one game in his two matches Thursday.

Vescio (15-3) lost in last year’s final to Evan Bernales of Lake Geneva Badger.

“Andrew played a great final and both players executed some incredible points,” Waterford coach Mike Schuster said.

Shaub actually played two matches Saturday, beating Tobias Candido of Elkhorn 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals before the final against Vescio.

Union Grove coach Turner Albrecht said the title match was fun to watch.

“Nolan played great,” Albrecht said. “Andy is a great player and I love watching this kid hit.”

Vescio opened tournament play Thursday by beating Ernie Dippold of Wilmot 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, then needed three sets to get past Christos Dovas of Westosha Central 6-2, 2-6, 6-0 in the second round.

The singles title match of the day for Waterford was at No. 3 singles, where Gus Frost made a supreme effort to win the championship.

Frost (13-1) showed his mettle in a first-set tiebreaker against Reid Glassen of Westosha Central, scoring the final five points in the tiebreaker to rally from a 4-2 deficit. Frost dominated the second set for a 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory and the No. 3 title.

“(Frost) kept his composure,” Schuster said. “Gus mixes his shots so well and keeps his opponents off balance. Mentally he is so solid and he doesn't put any pressure on himself, which is very special in an athlete.”

Spencer Gross, at No. 2 singles and John Durand, at No. 4, each had tough finals against players unbeaten in SLC play.

Gross (12-6) lost 6-1, 6-3 in his final to Brody Christensen of Elkhorn, and Durand (13-4) lost 6-2, 6-1 in his final to Brett Hanke of Westosha Central.

“Spencer had tough semi and final matches,” Schuster said. “He pushes all of his opponents to play their best to beat him and did the same today. John gave it everything, but Hanke just didn't make any mistakes.”

In doubles, Waterford’s Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke, who moved up to No. 1 doubles this year after playing at No. 3 last season, took fourth, losing to twins Domenic and Hayden McDougal of Union Grove 6-2, 6-2 in the third-place match.

Sawyer Kastenson and Gavin Obermeyer finished fifth at No. 3 doubles, beating Badger on a third-set supertiebreaker after losing to the Badgers in three sets the week before.

The best finish for Burlington was third at No. 3 doubles, where Eli Solofra and Drew Stutzman beat Delavan-Darien 6-4, 6-3 in the third-place match. Patrick Savaglia and Owen Denoto, at No. 2 doubles, finished fourth.

For Union Grove, in addition to the McDougal twins taking third, the No. 2 doubles team of Ryan Hoke and Chris Swanson, seeded eighth, took fifth.

