High school boys tennis: Prairie, Union Grove, Waterford advance players to sectionals

The Prairie School boys tennis team put itself in a decent position Monday in the WIAA postseason.

In a Division 2 subsectional they hosted at Wind Point, the Hawks had players in four flights advance to Thursday’s Division 2 Brookfield Academy/USM Sectional.

Junior Taej Desai (No. 1 singles), freshmen Carson Emery (No. 3 singles) and Benjamin Menzhuber (No. 4 singles), and the No. 1 doubles team of junior Calvin Sharpe and freshman Jonathan Orth, each advanced to the sectional.

Only players in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles and doubles flights can automatically qualify for the WIAA State Individual Tournament next week at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

At No. 1 singles, Desai defeated Aidan Snyder of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 6-0, 6-1 in his lone match of the day to advance. A win in the opening round of the sectional Thursday would qualify Desai for the state tournament.

At No. 3 singles, Emery beat Adam Dolata of Thomas More 6-2, 6-2 in the first round and Greendale Martin Luther’s Maelann Penhard 6-2, 6-0 in the second round to advance to the sectional.

At No. 4 singles, Menzhuber received a first-round bye as the second seed, then beat Thomas Connolly of Kenosha St. Joseph 6-1, 6-1 to advance.

Like Desai, Sharpe and Orth needed only one win to advance, and they defeated Gio Bosco and Ethan Esposito from St. Joseph 6-3, 6-1. One win at Thursday’s sectional would also qualify Sharpe and Orth for state.

Sharpe was a state doubles qualifier for the Hawks last year with Joseph Morales, who graduated.

Two other Hawks entries won at least one match.

At No. 2 singles, junior Mauricio Garduno won his first match 6-0, 6-0, but lost his second to New Berlin Eisenhower.

At No. 2 doubles, Parker Kohl and Devin Stoltenberg won their opening match 6-3, 6-0, but lost in the second round.

The Hawks tied for second with Martin Luther with 16 team points, which carry over to the sectional at the Pleasant Valley Tennis Club in Jackson. Prairie is four behind leader New Berlin Eisenhower (20).

Division 1

MUKWONAGO SUBSECTIONAL: Union Grove and Waterford each had two flights advance to Thursday’s Brookfield Central Sectional after play in the Division 1 Mukwonago Subsectional Monday at Mukwonago.

Case and Burlington also played at the subsectional, but did not advance anyone to the sectional.

A pair of young players led the way for the Broncos and Wolverines.

Freshman sensation Nolan Shaub of Union Grove and sophomore Andrew Vescio, the reigning All-County Player of the Year, each won their opening matches without losing a game.

Shaub beat Burlington sophomore Ian Nie 6-0, 6-0 and Vescio swept past Francesco Punzo of Case 6-0, 6-0.

Both Vescio and Shaub are now one win away from reaching the WIAA State tournament in Madison.

At No. 3 singles flight, Waterford senior Gus Frost won by default over Union Grove senior Gianni Scacco, then defeated Westosha Central’s Reid Glassen 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the sectional.

Union Grove’s other advancement to sectionals came at No. 1 doubles, where junior twins Hayden and Domenic McDougal defeated Waterford sophomores Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke 6-2, 6-2 in their only match.

Only players in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles and doubles flights can automatically qualify for the WIAA State Individual Tournament next week at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Several other players in the lower flights won at least one match.

At No. 2 singles, Waterford senior Spencer Gross won his first match 6-0, 6-0, but lost in a third-set supertiebreaker in the second round to Austin Dority of Westosha Central 4-6, 6-2, 10-5.

At No. 4 singles, Waterford senior John Durand defeated Union Grove senior Cody Cotton 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, but lost to Westosha Central in the second round.

Burlington picked up its lone wins of the day at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. At No. 2, junior Patrick Savaglia and senior Owen Denoto beat Union Grove’s Chris Swanson and Ryan Hoke 6-2, 6-4, and at No. 3, seniors Eli Solofra and Drew Strutzman beat Waterford sophomores Sawyer Kastenson and Gavin Obermeyer 6-4, 6-1. Savaglia-Denoto and Solofra-Stutzman both lost their second matches.

Also at No. 2 doubles, Waterford freshman Noah Leshok and sophomore Derek Splitgerber won 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 over Badger in the first round, but lost in the second round to Westosha Central.

KENOSHA TREMPER SUBSECTIONAL: Players from Horlick, Park and the St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran co-op team competed in the Division 1 subsectional Monday at Kenosha, but no one from the three teams won a game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0