For the city of Racine, the 2023 version of the WIAA State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships had some subtle differences Saturday afternoon at Waukesha South High School Natatorium.

For the first time ever, state swimming had no traces of Case, Horlick or Park. No green, gold, blue, orange or scarlet. Instead, there was a section with several rows of family, friends and teammates all wearing dark gray shirts with blue and green lettering and the logo of the newly formed Racine Unified School District Co-op.

The co-op also had a new face on the coaches end of the pool, with Erin Cain replacing the recently retired Frank Michalowski two weeks before the season began.

A word to the wise: if you’re going to blend together a new team, it certainly helps to have an athlete like Case junior Hugo Arteaga on board.

Arteaga provided valuable leadership to the young team while also continuing to excel individually. Building off one fifth-place finish at state in 2022, he stood on the podium after both of his individual events Saturday to help Unified earn the highest finish at state for any Racine school in 11 years.

“It definitely helps that he’s got the expertise and the experience,” Cain said about Arteaga. “He knows what it’s like to be under this kind of pressure.”

Arteaga was the first competitor of the day for Unified, swimming in the final heat of the 50-yard freestyle. After finishing 10th in the event one year earlier, Arteaga reached the podium this time with a time of 21.31 seconds to finish sixth. Middleton senior Jack Madoch won the event with a state record time of 19.61.

Following a 20-minute break, Arteaga returned for his second individual event, the 100 butterfly. Racing in this event at state for the third consecutive year, he once again improved from his earlier times and earned a third-place finish with a time of 49.53. He came in as the top seed with a time of 49.04.

“I came in feeling good and came out with not the best times that I wanted,” Arteaga said. “It’s an improvement. It’s not the place that bothers me, it’s my times.”

Arteaga’s sophomore teammate, Brayden Moore, saw it differently.

“Hugo did amazing,” Moore said. “Hugo never seems to let down anyone. I was proud of the other two guys that were able to make the relay too.”

Moore reached state for the first time this year in two individual events. Moore also swam in the 50 freestyle, finishing 19th in 21.95. In the 100 freestyle, he finished 22nd in 48.60.

“I just wanted to make it here and do whatever I could,” Moore said. “I went a little slower than my original PRs, but I thought it was great.”

“Brayden has a great work ethic,” Cain said. “He’s setting himself up good for next year.”

Moore and Arteaga also made up half of two relay teams from Unified that reached state, along with Case freshman Nathaniel Foster and Case junior Jacob Hendricks. In the 200 freestyle relay, the group finished 18th in 1:30.38. In the final event of the meet, the relay team finished 24th in the 400 freestyle relay.

“I’m proud them — they did good,” Arteaga said about his teammates. “I gave them a heads-up of what it would be like so that it wouldn’t catch them off guard, and I think they handled it really well.”

With 29 total points, Unified finished 19th in the team standings. It is the highest finish for a Racine school since Case finished 18th at state in 2012. Middleton won the team championship with 288 points.

The high-water mark was a fitting end to an expectedly chaotic first season for the co-op. The team began swimming in the brand new RUSD Aquatic Center, dealing with some of the hiccups that come with opening a new facility.

Then, between the girls and boys seasons, long time coach Frank Michalowski retired. Erin Cain, who graduated from Carthage College in the spring of 2022 after swimming collegiately there, became the head coach. The move happened two weeks before the season, when Cain was originally planning to be an assistant coach for the team.

Along with having to manage transitioning fully to a new facility, Cain was tasked with organizing and running a team that consisted of athletes from three schools.

“I couldn’t be more excited with how the season went,” Cain said. “I was a little nervous going into it, following Frank’s footsteps. There was a lot to figure out but we had a lot of support along the way.

“It’s cool to see them have rivalries in other sports but work together as one here.”

Despite all of the change outside the pool, Unified continued to shine in competition. It won all but one of its conference dual meets, and earned second place at the Southeast Conference meet two weeks ago.

Arteaga and Moore also responded well to Cain’s leadership style, speaking highly of the first-year coach.

“It was good,” Arteaga said about having a new coach. “She’s started off really well. She’s got my back and she’s got our backs no matter what.”

“She’s awesome,” Moore added. “She really helped give the team spirit and culture and helped me to learn a lot. The team bonded a lot too.”

Despite the high school season being over, Arteaga is not done swimming any time soon. He returns to practice with his club team next week, which swims year round. Moore will shift his attention to baseball for the spring.

Unified also was not the only co-op from Racine County at the meet.

The Burlington Co-op had one swimmer, sophomore Trey Smith, compete in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Smith finished 20th (2:00.07) in the IM and 12th (52.62) in the backstroke.

• Besides the 50 freestyle, where Madoch broke the old record by 0.2 seconds, four other records were set in the meet.

Andrew Hanson of Hudson won the 500 freestyle in 4:24.74, breaking the old record by 3.01 seconds; Stuart Seymour of Brookfield Central/East won the 100 backstroke in 47.77, breaking the old record by 0.32 seconds; Abram Mueller of Madison West won the 100 breaststroke in 53.20, breaking the old record by 0.88 seconds; and Middleton’s 400 freestyle relay won in 3:01.71, breaking the old record by 0.53 seconds.