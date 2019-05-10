Being voted the best Division 1 baseball team in the state certainly hasn’t slowed down Burlington.
The Demons got a great pitching performance from sophomore Kale Dietz on Friday and edged Waterford 2-1 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
Burlington on Monday was voted No. 1 among Division 1 teams in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll. Since then, they have won two games and improved to 14-2 overall.
“We’re finding different ways to win and that’s a good thing for us.” said Demons coach Scott Staude. “Today we only had four hits and manufactured some runs. But that was good enough.”
All the game’s runs came in the third inning. The Wolverines (10-11, 6-6 SLC) scored in the top of the inning with a Hunter Karpinski walk, stolen base and an RBI single by Kyle Huckstorf. The Demons followed in the bottom of the inning with a pair of runs to take the lead for good.
Riley Palmquist went 1 for 3 with the Demons’ lone RBI. Tyler Duesing went 1 for 1 with a walk and a run scored. Jason Adams reached base on all three plate appearances, going 2 for 2 with a double, walk and stolen base. Jodi Peterson went 0 for 1 with a walk and a run scored.
Dietz, throwing mostly fastballs, struck out two and walked three in seven innings.
“He got ahead in the count and commanded the strike zone,” Staude said. “He trusted his defense and the defense played great behind him.”
Waterford’s Cole Weinkauf also pitched a complete game, striking out two, allowing one earned run and four hits.
BADGER 8, ST. CATHERINE’S 7: The Angels battled but lost a nonconference game in the bottom of the seventh inning at Lake Geneva.
The Angels (9-5) held a 7-6 lead going into the bottom of the seventh, but the Badgers started the inning off with a walk and stolen base. The next two batters singled to drive in runs and give the Badgers the win.
Noah Rogers and Ian Rogenrud each went 2 for 4 for St. Catherine’s.
BRADFORD 11, PARK 0: The Panthers could not get anything going as they were no-hit in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.
It was third time this week that Park (0-18, 0-15 SEC) did not get a hit against SEC leading Red Devils (13-5, 12-2 SEC).
Tennis
HORLICK 4, CASE 3: Strong outings at singles helped the Rebels win a Southeast Conference dual meet at Case.
Aaron Antreassian, at No. 1 singles for the Rebels, defeated Henry Main 6-3, 6-1. Sean Steinbach, at No. 2 singles, defeated Jack Chen 6-0, 6-1. Owen Vebe, at No. 3 singles, defeated Keng Xiong 6-0, 7-6 (5).
Also for Horlick, the No. 2 doubles team of Ali El-Rasatmi and Syimyk Zaidov defeated Harsh Patel and Eric Andersen 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
The Eagles won at No. 1 doubles with the team of Jaxon Ford and Hubert Smielecki defeating Joe Abel and David Stephan 6-1, 6-0. Connor Mills won at No. 4 singles, defeating Max Mitchell 6-0, 6-0.
SAINT THOMAS MORE 4, ST. CATHERINE’S 3: The Angels’ top three singles players recorded wins during a Metro Classic Conference dual meet loss at Lockwood Park in Racine.
No. 1 singles player Ethan Woitach, No. 2 Sam French and No. 3 Dan Weir all won for St. Catherine’s (3-11 overall).
OAK CREEK 7, PARK 0: The Panthers dropped a Southeast Conference dual meet played at Case. James Sisk won Park’s only game in a 6-1, 6-0 loss at No. 4 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.