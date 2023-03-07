RACINE — Ask Ryan Thompson what stands out about his St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team and he won't give you an obvious answer.

As valuable as he has been to the program for the last three years, it isn't Domonic Pitts, the Angels' 6-foot-4 forward. It isn't Davion Thomas, who will a wide receiver for the University of Wisconsin this fall. And it isn't super freshman Lamont Hamilton, who has drawn some comparisons to Tyrese Hunter.

What Thompson singles out is the common denominator between seven of his seniors. The fact is, Pitts, Thomas, Terrion Barnes, twin brothers Isaiah and Elijah Wray, Evan Moherek and Tristan Ropiak are just as impressive in the classroom as they are on a basketball court.

Each of those seven have a grade-point average higher than 3.0 and each of them have impressive career goals. Pitts is considering following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather and becoming a lawyer. Thomas would like to become a chiropractor. Ropiak is interested in a career in computer technology.

These seven guys are the nucleus of a team that is 25-1 and within two victories of returning to the WIAA Division 3 Tournament, which the Angels won in 2021. And their mentality is something that is evident on the court.

"You're going to need some highly intelligent players if you want to make a run at a state championship, I truly believe," Racine Lutheran coach Justin Hullum said. "Basketball is different than a lot of sports because you have to make a lot of adjustments on the fly.

"You have to really be able to think on your feet and have quick thinkers out there."

That intellect has certainly worked for Thompson. He went 18-10 in his first season as coach after having to replace all five starters from the 2021 championship team. The Angels, who returned four starters this year, finished this regular season ranked second in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll.

"Having bright kids who are good student-athletes, there's an intelligence level there," Thompson said. "As a coach, you want to challenge your team. As you see the IQ in terms of basketball with your team, you do things to challenge them.

"You're able to add more things on offense and defense and challenge them with different concepts.

Here is a closer look as the seven St. Catherine's seniors who have been particularly exceptional in the classroom:

Isaiah Wray

HEIGHT, POSITION: 6-3 forward-center

SEASON STATISTICS: 4.8 points, 6.7 rebounds.

GRADE-POINT AVERAGE: 3.84

COLLEGE CHOICE: Plans to play football (defensive end) with his brother at Concordia University, St. Paul

CAREER GOAL: Business

ULTIMATE DINNER COMPANION: LeBron James. "He's a businessman and he plays a sport," Isaiah Wray said. "He knows how to manage his money and, at the same time, he produces at a high level on a basketball court."

THOMPSON'S TAKE: "He's our enforcer. He's a great kid and has a wonderful personality. He likes to joke and he's got a great smile, but when the game starts, he's the guy to guard the other team's biggest, strongest guy inside. He boxes out, he rebounds and he sets screens and he doesn't need the ball in his hands a lot when we set up our offense. He goes and gets the ball with rebounds."

Evan Moherek

HEIGHT, POSITION: 6-0 guard

SEASON STATISTICS: 14.8 points, 1.7 assists, 1.2 rebounds,

GRADE-POINT AVERAGE: 3.82

COLLEGE CHOICE: Undecided.

CAREER GOAL: Business

ULTIMATE DINNER COMPANION: LeBron James. He's a great athlete, but off the court, he's a great man. He's raised his family. he's a billionare and he's been playing the game at such a high level for so long. Like 20 years."

THOMPSON'S TAKE: "Evan is a real serious-minded kid and he's a real intense-thinking type of player. Obviously, he's the shooter on this team. When we see a zone, he's sort of licking his chops because he knows he's going to get some good looks. Evan has really developed this year and he's triple dimensional in that he can hit the set shot off the catch, but he can take the ball to the basket and hit a pull-up jumper and he can finish inside with a layup."

Domonic Pitts

HEIGHT, POSITION: 6-4 forward

SEASON STATISTICS: 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals

GRADE-POINT AVERAGE: 3.92

COLLEGE CHOICE: Is considering UW-La Crosse to play basketball.

CAREER GOAL: "I will possibly be a lawyer like my dad (Gregory) and grandfather (James)," Pitts said.

ULTIMATE DINNER COMPANION: Sylvester Stallone. "I've been watching Rocky movies and all his different movies since I was a little kid," Pitts said. "I've always looked up to him. I like the nickname he has — 'The Italian Stallion.' I kind of joke around and call myself that. I like his personality and I try to act like him sometimes."

THOMPSON'S TAKE: "He's one of our big, strong seniors and we've been lucky to have him four years in the program. He's real deep into his faith. Domonic is just a high-character guy and someone you can trust on and off the court. You can trust him to do the right thing."

Davion Thomas

HEIGHT, POSITION: 6-0 guard-forward

SEASON STATISTICS: 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 steals

GRADE-POINT AVERAGE: 3.34

COLLEGE CHOICE: Wisconsin

CAREER GOAL: Chiropractor

ULTIMATE DINNER COMPANION: Steve Harvey. "He's a motivational person and he's funny," Thomas said. "When I'm down, I watch him for motivation."

THOMPSON'S TAKE: "Davion is a real intense multi-sport athlete. He's that guy who will do anything we ask him to do. He's sort of the glue to our team. We can ask him to go anywhere and do anything and there's no questions asked. He'll give us his best effort."

Elijah Wray

HEIGHT, POSITION: 6-5 center

SEASON STATISTICS: 3.8 points, 2.5 rebounds

GRADE-POINT AVERAGE: 3.90

COLLEGE CHOICE: Plans to play football (defensive end) with his brother at Concordia University, St. Paul.

CAREER GOAL: Business

ULTIMATE DINNER COMPANION: Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young. "He came out at about 200 pounds and then he went to Ohio State to get bigger and stronger and become as powerful as he is now," said the left-handed Elijah, who was born six minutes before Isaiah. "I could talk to him about what nutrients he used to get bigger and stronger and faster to become the good player he is now."

THOMPSON'S TAKE: "Elijah Wray has really developed as the year went on. Nothing's came easy for him. Elijah got thrust into the starting lineup when Evan Moherek went down (with a sprained ankle). We got a little better defensively with Elijah's length out there. He causes a lot of problems (for opponents). He can step out and shoot the '3,' he's starting to come on and finish around the basket and he's able to block a couple of shots every game and give us some rebounds."

Tristan Ropiak

HEIGHT, POSITION: 6-2 forward

SEASON STATISTICS: 0.9 points, 0.9 rebounds,

GRADE-POINT AVERAGE: 3.46

COLLEGE CHOICE: UW-Whitewater

CAREER GOAL: Information technology

ULTIMATE DINNER COMPANION: Retired NBA All-Star Dennis Rodman. "When I watched that documentary on Michael Jordan ("The Last Dance") he kind of jumped out at me because he was always the big rebounder. I feel that was my strong suit when I was a kid up to even now. A big thing is he had real good bounce. And me being a volleyball player and being as tall as I am, I think I have real good bounce."

THOMPSON'S TAKE: :He's a great student-athlete and is also a multi-sport athlete. He also officiates for the parochial schools and is an employee at the YMCA in our sports and rec program. He's overall a great kid, a great teammate and an overall great team player."

Terrion Barnes

HEIGHT, POSITION: 5-8 guard

SEASON STATISTICS: 4.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists

GRADE-POINT AVERAGE: 3.2

COLLEGE CHOICE: Undecided

CAREER GOAL: Athletic training

ULTIMATE DINNER COMPANION: The late Kobe Bryant. "I would have liked to seen how he worked and trained and how he was able to get better," said Barnes, whose sister, Jasonya," was third-team AP All-State as a freshman for Prairie in 2022.

THOMPSON'S TAKE: "He's a fundamental machine, passing the ball, dribbling the ball and playing defense. Terrion has stepped up in multiple situations this year. He's always been ready when his number has been called and he is an excellent outside shooter."